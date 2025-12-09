Dubai, UAE – In its continuous effort to enhance the experience for thousands of visitors, Dubai Taxi Company P.J.S.C (DTC) joins forces with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s premier live entertainment destination. The strategic alignment aims to provide guests with seamless, hassle-free limousine and taxi transport services, from the arena; ensuring the journey is just as memorable as the show itself.

Under the agreement, DTC becomes the exclusive provider of limousine services for Coca-Cola Arena events. Whether attending a sold-out concert, a thrilling sporting event, or a cultural spectacle, guests can now enjoy premium limousine and taxi services operated by professional chauffeurs trained to deliver the highest standards of comfort and service.

Located in the heart of City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena has become the must-see, must-play, must- partner venue of the Middle East. Open year-round and equipped to host 17,000 guests, it is a destination for world-class entertainment, from international music acts to major sporting events.

DTC will deploy a dedicated fleet of high-end limousines and taxis stationed at the arena, backed by on-ground teams and real-time coordination from its Operations Control Center (OCC). This ensures vehicles are always available to meet demand, offering guests a reliable and efficient way to travel.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company said, “This collaboration looks beyond transportation; it’s about enhancing the entire event experience. Our goal is to ensure every guest feels like a VIP from the moment they leave the venue. This collaboration is ultimately about putting people first and creating a hassle-free travel experience for the community.”

Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, commented: “Together, DTC and Coca-Cola Arena are redefining what it means to arrive in style. This collaboration underscores Dubai’s commitment to providing exceptional, comfortable, and stress-free experiences for all eventgoers, bringing the city even closer to its vision of a smart, sustainable, and world-class urban lifestyle.”

About Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 45% market share. In 2024, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 49 million trips

ABOUT COCA-COLA ARENA

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by Legends Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Follow us on Instagram: @CocaColaArena, Facebook: Coca-Cola Arena, and LinkedIn: Coca-Cola Arena