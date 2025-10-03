Dubai, UAE - Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) and Etihad Rail have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the second edition of Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that will see DTC serve as a provider of mobility services for Etihad Rail.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Chief Executive Office, Dubai Taxi Company, and Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail Mobility.

Under the terms of the MoU, DTC and Etihad Rail will work closely to ensure seamless and efficient transport services for passengers at Etihad Rail stations in Dubai. This will include developing flexible work plans for events organized by Etihad Rail, coordinating the location of taxis, limousines, and VIP vehicles, and preparing plans to manage congestion and secure smooth customer exit. DTC will also explore advanced traffic management solutions, including transport simulations, to enhance safety and efficiency.

In addition, the company will provide a fleet of taxis, limousines, and buses that meet the highest Road and Transport Authority standards, operated by highly trained drivers with regional expertise to ensure Etihad Rail passengers enjoy convenient, safe, and premium mobility services. Through DTC’s partnership with Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, passengers can seamlessly book taxis and limousines directly via the Bolt app — guaranteeing a stress-free journey. Etihad Rail will further identify and facilitate the most suitable station sites for vehicle line-ups, customer loading, and smooth transport flow

DTC is a leading mobility provider and has a 45% market share as a taxi operator in Dubai. Today, DTC proudly operates a state-of-the-art fleet of approximately 6200 taxis, including pink taxis catering to families, women, and children, as well as accessible vehicles designed to serve People of Determination. The Company’s fleet also features over 600 premium limousines, providing premium transportation services.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said: “This partnership with Etihad Rail underscores our unwavering commitment to redefining mobility. With a team of highly trained drivers and the support of cutting-edge technology, DTC is enhancing its operational capacity to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid growth and development, while continuing to deliver world-class transportation services. We are grateful for the trust Etihad Rail has placed in us — a trust built on decades of providing reliable taxi services in Dubai over the last three decades. Together, we will offer passengers a seamless travel experience that unites the efficiency of rail with the convenience of on-demand taxis and limousines.”

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Rail Mobility, added: “This partnership with Dubai Taxi Company reflects our commitment to enhancing integration across different modes of transport and delivering seamless and safe mobility solutions in preparation for the launch of passenger services in 2026. Together with our partners, we are building a smart and sustainable ecosystem that improves operational efficiency and supports the UAE’s vision for a more connected and high-quality future of transport.”

The signing of this MoU reinforces the shared vision of both organizations to enhance connectivity, improve customer experience, and contribute to the UAE’s ambition of building an integrated, sustainable, and world-leading transport ecosystem.