Dubai, UAE – Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, celebrated the graduation of its first batch of employees who successfully completed the CILT and KHDA accredited Professional Diploma in Sustainable Operations Management in collaboration with the Center for Executive Development at University of Dubai.

This is the first-of-its-kind programme developed in collaboration with the University of Dubai and serves as a launchpad to nurture and develop the talent of DTC’s employees; marking an important step in DTC’s journey to empower its workforce and strengthen a culture of learning, innovation, and sustainability. The 11-month programme provided participants with advanced knowledge in sustainability-focused operational excellence, including resource optimization, strategic planning, and data-driven decision-making, enabling them to contribute more effectively to DTC’s transformation towards smarter and greener mobility.

The programme comprised of 6 modules with both in-person and virtual sessions coupled with guided learning hours. Each participant in the programme also completed a capstone project under supervision of a faculty from the university

A wide range of topics from Agile Leadership to strategic planning, along with key areas like asset management, driver happiness and fleet operations were covered.

“At DTC, we believe that investing in our employees is investing in our future,” said, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. “This achievement reflects our commitment to nurturing talent, building leadership capacity, and preparing our people to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

As quoted by H E Dr Essa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai. “In the tourism-led economy of Dubai, the importance of a taxi service cannot be overstated, as it serves as a crucial component in facilitating seamless mobility, supporting the hospitality sector, and enhancing the overall visitor experience. This meant that the managers who are at the helm of day-to-day functioning of transport fleet had to be up to date on all aspects of operations management.”

Through this specialized diploma, graduates gained deeper insight into sustainable business practices, operational efficiency, and customer experience management — skills that directly enhance internal processes, elevate service quality, and support DTC’s sustainability objectives.

DTC extended its appreciation to the University of Dubai, as well as the faculty and the team at the Center for Executive Development, for their collaboration in delivering a programme that not only enriches professional competencies but also strengthens employee engagement and retention.

This partnership underscores a shared vision of developing national talent and fostering sustainable growth in alignment with Dubai’s strategic direction for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

