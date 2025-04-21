Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, a leading prime and super-prime real estate agency in the UAE, is proud to introduce a pioneering private client advisory service for high and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Led by Emmanuel Aymes, the service provides expert guidance and personalised support to clients navigating the complexities of global property acquisition, investment, and management. A unique draw of this service is that it bridges three key regions in super-prime real estate – the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – a region regularly termed the ‘Golden Triangle’.

Aymes brings over two decades of carefully cultivated industry connections, offering a range of services that include sourcing exclusive on- and off-market properties, managing high-value sales through the agency’s in-house team, and structuring complex financial solutions for cross-border transactions. In practice, this could involve acquiring an off-market penthouse in London for a client in Riyadh, working alongside financial and legal specialists to ensure a smooth and tax-efficient process. For another client, it might mean structuring and refinancing a portfolio property in the UK to release equity to purchase a new asset.

George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, commented: “At this level, real estate is all about trust, relationships, foresight. Emmanuel has spent two decades building a reputation for excellence—he is someone who knows how to navigate the complexities of markets like the UAE, UK, and KSA, and connect the dots for his clients in a way that is unprecedented in this sector. We wish him a very warm welcome, and I look forward to all that we will achieve together as he carves out this very new market niche.”

Azar began his career in finance, serving as a Financial Consultant at Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith (Middle East) and as Managing Director at Union Bancaire Privée (Dubai Representative Office). Drawing on his background, he added: “With this new service, we are offering our clients what a relationship manager ultimately offers clients at a private bank: expert client-centric insight, discretion, and seamless execution. It’s this personalised attention to detail that makes Sotheby’s International Realty the benchmark for super-prime agencies, in contrast to a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Having previously owned a property development company, Aymes also advises on the process of refurbishment in London or the South of France, providing a comprehensive, end-to-end service for clients.

Emmanuel Aymes, Private Clients Consultant – Middle East, commented: “Our approach with this service is to go beyond the traditional boundaries of real estate, offering personalised care that matches the significance of these investments. For many clients, property isn’t just an asset, it’s part of a larger legacy, requiring precision and bespoke solutions. Being based in the UAE with extensive experience across the UK and France, I regularly travel throughout the GCC to accommodate our clients' demanding schedules—whether it’s flying to Saudi Arabia to oversee key negotiations, advising on a large development project, or spending a day in Kuwait to value a family’s UK property portfolio.”

He added: “What’s particularly striking is the shift in interest over the past decade. Gulf clients once focused primarily on Europe for wealth diversification and preservation, but now we see just as much enthusiasm from UK and European investors looking to the Gulf, whether for investment, business relocation, or lifestyle appeal. This evolution in investor behaviour has driven demand for a service such as this. It’s a privilege to work with such an exceptional team, building on a brand legacy that spans centuries.”

Aymes leverages the extensive Sotheby’s International Realty network, spanning 83 countries and territories, to connect clients with extraordinary properties worldwide, from Alpine chalets and Mediterranean villas to properties in Prime Central London.

About Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate broker specialising in the prime and super-prime markets. The agency brings expertise to a discerning clientele across Dubai’s most sought-after areas, including Emirates Hills, District One, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. As part of the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, it offers unrivalled access to a global audience across 84 countries and territories.

