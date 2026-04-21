Waiving of onboarding fees and tailored commission structure among the support to be provided to Dubai SME members

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has partnered with noon Food to drive the growth and competitiveness of Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage (F&B) sector through a broad range of support mechanisms, including tailored commercial terms and structured digital enablement.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that establishes a clear framework for onboarding eligible Dubai SME members onto noon’s digital marketplace, providing access to its customer base, delivery fleet, payment infrastructure, and promotional and marketing campaigns. The collaboration directly contributes to Dubai SME’s mandate to drive entrepreneurship in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033 and strengthen Dubai’s position as a competitive and attractive hub for SMEs and local enterprises.

As part of the agreement, noon Food will waive all onboarding fees for participating Dubai SME members and implement a tailored five-year commission structure, starting at 10% in Year 1 and gradually increasing to 20% by Year 5. noon has also committed to a significant marketing investment to support participating businesses, alongside advertising credits and structured visibility during major seasonal campaigns. These measures are designed to reduce barriers to entry, while strengthening customer acquisition and long-term commercial sustainability.

Beyond financial incentives, participating SMEs will benefit from onboarding assistance, operational guidance, dedicated account management, and monthly performance reporting to ensure transparency, accountability, and continuous optimisation. Dubai SME will nominate eligible F&B members, promote the initiative across its network, and oversee implementation to maximise impact for Emirati entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Dubai SME and noon have partnered to create new opportunities for Emirati F&B entrepreneurs by combining institutional support with digital platform scale. This agreement delivers tangible advantages, from tailored commission rates to structured promotional investment, enabling our members to compete effectively and grow sustainably within the digital marketplace. It reinforces Dubai’s commitment to empowering SMEs as key drivers of economic diversification and long-term growth, as envisioned by our city’s leadership through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Faraz Khalid, Group CEO of noon, said: "Partnering with Dubai SME allows us to provide Emirati entrepreneurs with the digital infrastructure they need to thrive. By offering localized support and preferential access to our ecosystem, we are ensuring that homegrown F&B brands can scale rapidly and contribute directly to the goals of the D33 agenda."

SMEs represent more than 95% of registered businesses in Dubai and play a central role in employment, innovation, and sectoral diversification. Within the F&B sector, Emirati-owned enterprises contribute significantly to the city’s evolving culinary landscape and growing digital commerce ecosystem.

Through this five-year collaboration, Dubai SME and noon Food aim to create measurable commercial impact by expanding market access, strengthening brand visibility, and accelerating digital transformation for Emirati entrepreneurs across the F&B industry.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

For further information, please contact:

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