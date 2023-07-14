SEO Sherpa, MENA’s #1 rated SEO agency, won the award for ‘Best Global Large SEO Agency’ at the Global Search Awards on Wednesday evening. This is the first time an agency from the MENA region has been awarded such global recognition.

Not only did the agency take home one of the night’s most prestigious awards, they also won ‘Best MENA SEO Campaign’ and ‘Best Use of Search - Finance (SEO, Large Agency)’, for their work with YAS Island.

The event, hosted at L’Elysée Montmartre in Paris, recognises and celebrates outstanding work across PPC, content marketing, and SEO, from around the world.

Officially now the world’s best large SEO agency, it was a big win for SEO Sherpa and a proud moment for the team.

James Reynolds, Managing Director, commented:

“I am so proud of the whole SEO Sherpa team following our three fantastic wins at the Global Search Awards. This is a huge achievement for the agency, as we are the first from the MENA region to be awarded the highest honour in search, following our win for the best large SEO agency.

The agency has grown and developed so much. Having founded it in my apartment 11 years ago, we now span over 10 countries and have over 50 people on board who have helped build us to become the #1 agency in the world!”

James went on to discuss what this win means for the agency’s future:

“We have a lot of exciting things happening at SEO Sherpa and these award wins are only going to accelerate our successes, opening up the opportunity for us to win more global clients and continue sharing our expertise with brands around the world.”

This isn’t the agency’s first big win, as they hold the current MENA Search Award for Best Large SEO Agency and rank 10th on the Global Search Awards leaderboard for the most awarded search agencies worldwide.

Since 2012, SEO Sherpa has generated over $2 billion for their clients, working with the likes of Nissan, Citibank, and HSBC.

Over the last 12 months, the agency has continued to grow, taking on board 15 new team members and winning a number of key accounts; including PrettyLittleThing and the Abu Dhabi Government.

SEO Sherpa is a conversion-first agency that helps global brands attract and convert more customers from Google Search.

Supporting images from the event feature James Reynolds, Managing Director and Hanna Muhammed, SEO Account Manager and can be found here.

Contact for further questions: lhen@veravo.com