TECOM Group’s science district is home to over 90 labs supporting scientific research and more than 6,500 life, energy, and environment professionals

Dubai Science Park’s vibrant community contributes towards the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Science Park, the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub, is celebrating two decades of enabling science and nurturing the region’s research and development (R&D) landscape to strengthen the regional knowledge- and innovation-led economy.

One of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 vibrant business districts, Dubai Science Park has been at the forefront of empowering scientific leaders and talent for 20 years. Its commitment to nurturing the knowledge economy and advancing collaborative industry growth has reaffirmed the UAE’s and Dubai’s position on the global science and R&D landscape.

Dubai Science Park has cultivated a dynamic environment where collaboration flourishes. Today, the district is home to customers across the life, energy, and environment sciences, with over 90 laboratories supporting scientific research as well as more than 6,500 talented professionals.

“Dubai Science Park was founded with a strategic vision to advance knowledge for the greater good, and over the past 20 years, has been instrumental in fostering a world-class environment for scientific innovation and progress,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group.

“The district has played a pivotal role in strengthening the knowledge- and innovation-led economy by enhancing Dubai’s role as a global hub for life, energy, and environment science leaders. We are proud of the vibrant ecosystem we have nurtured at Dubai Science Park and the significant life-changing advancements delivered by our community partners over the years. We will continue to attract global businesses, nurture talent, and incubate innovation to contribute towards the long-term goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031.”

Furthering these ambitions, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August last year with Dubai Science Park to strengthen cooperation in the fields of intellectual property (IP) protection and patent registration. This collaboration aims to provide legal and technical assistance, speeding up patent applications for innovators and researchers across Dubai Science Park and other TECOM Group business districts.

Enabling science

Dubai Science Park has strengthened its position as a pivotal hub for leading scientific innovation, attracting a diverse array of organisations across critical sectors. The district is home to life sciences companies from around the world, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific, Himalaya Wellness, and ThermoFisher Scientific. The community also embraces pioneers such as globally leading paints and coatings manufacturer Jotun, which operates a R&D laboratory from its regional headquarters at Dubai Science Park.

The district hosts a significant presence of leading fragrance and flavour companies fostering innovation across the Middle East and Africa. This includes DSM-Firmenich, which operates a Creation & Development Centre at the district as well as IFF, which in 2025 inaugurated its Scent Dubai Creative Centre at its facility in Dubai Science Park.

Energy science specialists are also nurtured within Dubai Science Park, with its repertoire featuring prominent entities like Swiss-based Clariant, a specialist in chemicals for the oil and gas industry, Phoenix Contact, which provides automation solutions to the energy sector, and ExxonMobil. These companies collectively drive advancements in oil and gas, renewables, and power generation.

Championing sustainability, Dubai Science Park is also a vibrant centre for environment-focused companies at the cutting edge of waste management, sustainability solutions, and green technology. The district is home to companies including Al Wakeel Recycling, an innovative food waste recycler; and Avani Eco, a producer of recyclable plastic alternatives for disposable cutleries.

Enabling infrastructure

Dubai Science Park’s unwavering commitment to enabling scientific progress is bolstered by its world-class infrastructure, which includes a LEED-certified Laboratory Complex curated to nurture cutting-edge R&D. Complementing this offering are the district’s extensive storage and logistics spaces, spanning a gross leasable area of more than 330,000 sq.ft. and meticulously designed to meet the diverse operational needs of its community, including global leaders such as AmSpec Group.

The district is also home to D/Quarters, TECOM Group’s provider of state-of-the-art co-working spaces. The flexible solution is designed to address rising demand for agile and future-focused workspaces in Dubai and strengthens Dubai Science Park’s appeal to collaboration-oriented businesses of all sizes.

Enabling innovation

This cohesive offering is particularly supportive of start-ups that channel Dubai Science Park’s community to deliver science-led progress. Launched in collaboration with Dubai Science Park in 2023, in5 Science – one of four sector-dedicated verticals under in5, Dubai’s leading start-up incubator – demonstrates the district’s role in championing entrepreneurship and innovation and fostering the next generation of scientific leaders. in5 Science’s success stories include Detectiome, which is developing the flagship multicancer early detection test Revonco for the Middle East’s unique genetic makeup, and RelphaCare, a healthtech company that aims to minimise diagnostic, procedural, and medication errors.

Enabling Community

Dubai Science Park actively unites its community to foster industry collaboration through The DSP Leadership Network. This merit-based, invitation-only business community is specifically tailored for senior professionals within the healthcare, life sciences, and broader sciences ecosystem in the UAE, facilitating unparalleled networking and knowledge exchange opportunities. Dubai Science Park, alongside its sister districts Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, also fosters synergies and shared knowledge between academic institutions and industry. For instance, the University of Birmingham Dubai, based at Dubai International Academic City, signed a memorandum of understanding in 2025 with in5 Science start-up Mentra to advance research into AI-enabled mental health interventions for university students.

Nurturing such collaborations is a vital pillar of Dubai Science Park’s contributions towards enabling science-led progress in the Middle East and beyond for the past 20 years.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.