The new villas expand the already established master-planned community, catering to residents who value premium community living and quality property management

Based on a forward purchase agreement of AED 241m[1] vs AED 260m[2] recent valuation, implying a 7.9% uplift in value

Jebel Ali Village on track to add 220 units by Q2 2026

Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village projected to deliver AED 70-80m in incremental revenue once stabilised

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Residential REIT, the Shariah-compliant, income-generating closed-ended real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners and operators of residential real estate in Dubai (the “REIT”), managed by DHAM REIT Management LLC (the “Fund Manager”), today announced the addition of 56 villas to the Garden View Villas community, complementing the existing 285 units and advancing its disciplined growth strategy.

The 56 new villas comprise four-bedroom semi-detached units, previously secured through a forward purchase agreement with DHAM LLC at AED 241 million1, compared to a recent valuation of AED 260 million2, implying a 7.9% uplift in value.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said:

“These new units build on the success of Garden View Villas and broaden our portfolio within this established master-planned community. Our disciplined approach to growth, supported by strong investor trust in Dubai’s residential market, ensures the REIT remains focused on high-quality, income-generating assets.

We remain on track to receive the Jebel Ali Village villas in 2026, further reinforcing our premium offering. Beyond these assets, we continue to assess value accretive opportunities, leveraging our Right of First Offer arrangement with Dubai Holding Asset Management and Dubai Holding, maintaining a clear focus on long-term value creation and maximising unitholder returns.”

With the addition of Garden View Villas, Dubai Residential REIT continues to execute on its committed growth pipeline. Jebel Ali Village is expected to add 220 units and remains on track for completion in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026). Together, Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village are projected to generate between AED 70 million and AED 80 million in additional revenue once stabilised.

Dubai Residential REIT continues to evaluate additional value-accretive opportunities within Dubai Holding and Dubai Holding Asset Management's pipeline, including Lantana Hills within Dubai Science Park, diverse residential unit types in Dubai Wharf, as well as The Acres community in the Dubailand area, in line with commitments made at the time of listing and reinforcing the visibility of its medium-term growth trajectory.

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

About Dubai Residential REIT:

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is a Shariah-compliant, income-generating, closed-end real estate investment trust, and the GCC’s largest (in terms of Gross Asset Value) and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, managed by DHAM REIT Management.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 21 integrated communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview

About Garden View Villas:

This hillside living community offers an exclusive selection of townhouses and villas, each thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities to cater to diverse lifestyles. The development features 3-bedroom townhouses and spacious villas ranging from 3- to 4-bedroom villas, some of which include private swimming pools.

Nestled within a charming, family-friendly environment, these residences boast a timeless oriental design with decorative facade elements and distinctive mezzanine roofs. Enhancing the community-centric atmosphere, residents enjoy exclusive access to a variety of facilities, including a dog park and a dedicated community centre, ensuring a balanced and enriching lifestyle for all members of the community.

Key Features of additional units

56 Additional 4-bedroom units are added to the existing upscale hillside gated community of 285 units, Garden View Villas. The Garden View Villas are located in close proximity to Ibn Battuta Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Garden View Villas New Units Description Price Segment / # of units Premium; 56 units Forward Purchase Price (FPP) AED 241 m Latest Valuation (Dec 2025) AED 260 m (7.9% increase) Type of Units & Sizes 4 Bed semi-detached villas BUA: 3,312 sqft

For more information, visit: Garden View Villas Community | Dubai Residential

[1] Valuation done in May 2025 at the time of the forward purchase agreement based on independent valuation

[2] Valuation done in December 2025 based on independent valuation