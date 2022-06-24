Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, officially inaugurated ENOC’s newest service station in collaboration with Dubai Police. The service station is strategically located in close proximity to Dubai Police - Dubai Traffic Department to better serve ENOC’s growing customer network in the area.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri lauded the strategic partnership with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). He also commended "the long-standing relationship between the two sides in terms of supporting awareness programs and initiatives and smart services, reflecting our commitment to providing high-quality services that ensure the happiness of community members.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri stressed that inaugurating the new service station is within the framework of strengthening relations between Dubai Police and ENOC to ensure the delivery of sustainable services to members of society and contributing to supporting the infrastructure in the Emirate of Dubai per the highest international standards.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri further highlighted the importance of partnerships between private and government sectors in achieving mutual goals and ultimately contributing to the prosperity of our beloved emirate.

Moreover, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police praised the cooperation between both sides over the past years in launching joint initiatives, namely the 'Services on the go", which contributed to maximizing the happiness of customers through providing an innovative and distinguished service that keeps pace with the goals of smart transformation in the emirate.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Police to better serve our growing customer network including the surrounding residential communities with the opening of our newest service station. Through this partnership, we will continue to contribute to the nation’s economic development and energy security in its next phase of growth for a sustainable energy future for all.”

The new station is equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems, which is in line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across the nation. Furthermore, the station has a solar panelled canopy that can generate up to 120kWh of clean energy. In addition, the lighting and illumination applications use zero maintenance LED lights with a life span of 50,000 hours and low voltage which protects against electrical and fire hazards and reduces energy consumption by 50%, reducing ENOC’s carbon footprint. Moreover, the LED lights have motion sensors that automatically dim the lights in the forecourt canopy when there are no customers, conserving up to 50% of electricity. The service station also features modern variable refrigerant flow technology in the AC systems with high Energy Efficiency Ratio that reduces energy consumption by 35% and uses only ozone free environmentally friendly refrigerants for all refrigeration units.

Located on Al Quds Street connecting Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, the service station will cater to the needs of the surrounding residential communities including Al Twar, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Hor Al Anz.

Built in line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry with full retail automation and modern construction standards, the service station is equipped with full CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest security standards.

Featuring an attached drive-thru restaurant, a 305 sq.mt ZOOM store is also built on site, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. Various methods of payment including ENOCPay, ViP, and Dubai Now are accepted. ENOC’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme is also accepted at the service station. ‘Yes’ rewards programme enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel and automotive services or when purchasing convenience store products and groceries; as well as F&B across ENOC’s service station network.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations includes automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Sabrin Al-Aloul | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW

sabrin.alaloul@bcw-global.com | srishti.soni@bcw-global.com