Dubai National Insurance (DNI) is excited to announce that their IT initiatives towards enhancing customer experience have been awarded the “Best Digital CX Project” at the Digital Experience Awards Middle East 2024. This award shines a spotlight on their commitment to reshaping how they serve their customers through cutting-edge digital tools thus motivating DNI to enhance their digital customer experience to the next level.

DNI's fully digital motor insurance platform, which uses smart technology to speed up policy processing, along with their integration with WhatsApp for instant claims reporting, has made customer interactions faster and more efficient. These innovations have helped DNI improve customer satisfaction and reduce turnaround times, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish.

As highlighted by DNI’s CEO, Mr. A.R. Srinivasan, "We owe this success to the dedication of our team and the invaluable support of our partners. Together, we’re setting new standards in the industry, and we’re excited to continue improving and evolving for the future."