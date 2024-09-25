Dubai, United Arab Emirates: During its participation in the first day of the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, Dubai Municipality unveiled a pioneering virtual reality based occupational health and safety training program. This initiative reflects the Municipality's commitment to investing in the latest technologies to develop employees' capabilities and enhance their skills in response to the evolving challenges of the work environment.

The program allows participants to engage in an advanced training experience by simulating real-life work scenarios, thereby improving their ability to effectively manage various occupational hazards. This initiative is part of Dubai Municipality's strategy to implement cutting-edge technological innovations in the field of occupational health and safety, aiming to raise preventive awareness and ensure compliance with the highest safety standards.

Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, stated: “The launch of this innovative training program demonstrates Dubai Municipality's commitment to employing the latest virtual reality technologies to enhance our employees' efficiency and develop their skills. Through this initiative, we aim to provide an advanced and unique learning experience that contributes to elevating occupational safety standards and creating a safer, more sustainable work environment, in line with Dubai's pioneering vision of adopting advanced technological solutions.”

Dubai Municipality reaffirms its steadfast commitment to developing pioneering national competencies by embracing the latest technological solutions in vocational training, focusing on providing innovative programmes that align with global advancements in health and safety. This initiative aims to equip employees to effectively and efficiently tackle future challenges while promoting a safe and sustainable work environment.