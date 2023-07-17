Dubai, United Arab Emirates: LINQ, a subsidiary of ALEC Engineering & Contracting, today announced that it has received a new modular construction license from the Dubai Municipality to start executing the pilot project for a G+6 building. The initial system approval allows LINQ to pilot the design and build of highly sustainable, customised modular G+6 units for commercial or residential developments, using cutting edge technology, new systems and materials. The approval is part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing contribution to making Dubai one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable cities.

The initial system approval was granted at a ceremony held at LINQ’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility one of the largest of its kind in the GCC in Dubai Industrial City, and was attended by several officials from Dubai Municipality, as well as top executives from Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), ALEC, LINQ and other stakeholders.

The size of the construction market in the UAE was estimated to be US$86.7billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 3% between 2024 to 2027 . “The pace and scale of developments in Dubai is truly impressive and in line with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, we at Dubai Municipality are keen to ensure that this momentum is maintained in the most sustainable manner possible,” commented Eng. Ahmed Al Salami, Principle Research & Building Studies at Dubai Municipality. “We are therefore proud to support innovative organisations such as LINQ that are pioneering advanced construction techniques such as modular construction. The introduction of this paradigm will translate to the more rapid and controlled production of high-quality buildings which can meet the needs of a wide range of stakeholders, from the hospitality sector to residential developments and even commercial developments like malls and offices.”

A McKinsey & Co report found that modular production can speed up the construction process by as much as 50%, while reducing costs by 20%. Aligning with the UAE government's vision for sustainability and advanced techniques in construction, LINQ offers precision-built, modern buildings with an unparalleled focus on sustainability and the industry’s highest quality standards and best practices. The company’s modular building designs have been created using BIM (Building Information Modelling) software, ensuring each structure only uses the required amount of material with a minimal amount of waste.

The modular units will be built at LINQ’s 300,000 sq ft. manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City. With a workforce of 1,000 employees, the facility has the capacity to produce 1,900 units per year.

“The license to pilot modular construction of a G+6 unit is yet another demonstration of the vision of the Dubai government and its eagerness to be the global hub for construction innovation. At LINQ, we are honoured to be the first organisation to be awarded this license and get an opportunity to showcase the viability of modular construction for both residential and commercial projects in Dubai,” said Bashar Kayali, General Manager at LINQ Modular.

About Dubai Municipality

Dubai Municipality is one of the largest governmental institutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is considered as one of Dubai’s leading growth and development institutions in terms of its smart projects and services.

Over the years, Dubai Municipality has proven its excellence in managing the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to it, as it currently runs four specialized agencies and two sectors, and has contributed to making Dubai among the world’s most advanced and sustainable cities. Dubai Municipality has also managed to expand and grow in carrying out its responsibilities through 40 departments and 172 sections within an organizational structure that includes quality and excellence offices and the efforts of more than 11,000 employees and workers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dm.gov.ae/

About LINQ

LINQ is an innovative sustainable modular solutions provider that integrates industry best practices with high-quality materials, resulting in an agile, sustainable product that can be assembled anywhere. Manufactured in Dubai, UAE, within a controlled production environment, LINQ provides a level of consistency that improves project durations, while reducing material waste and energy consumption. LINQ is a member of ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC, a leading Middle East-based contractor, which enables it to leverage innovative manufacturing methods and cutting-edge modular techniques for the development of well-designed, factory-built units.

For more information, please visit http://linq-modular.com/