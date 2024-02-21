Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has announced the Annahar Media Group in Lebanon, as the Advertiser of the Year for 2024 today. The Award recognises a brand that has distinguished themselves through innovative marketing and embracing creative work produced by their agencies.

The Advertiser of the Year Award will be presented to Annahar Media Group representative Nayla Tueni, CEO, Annahar Media Group at the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Emirates Golf Club on Wednesday 6 March.

Speaking about the Award, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS & Dubai Lynx, said: “The Advertiser of the Year Award recognises creative excellence, demonstrating the business value of creative communications. We are delighted to present this year’s Award to the Annahar Media Group, who are responsible for a body of work that has created significant impact across business and tangible social change. They have truly raised the creative bar for the region.”

The Annahar Newspaper, a renowned outlet for upholding freedom of speech and democracy in Lebanon, has taken home the Grand Prix in the Print & Publishing Lions for their bold and courageous campaigns for the past two years consecutively at Cannes Lions and previously in 2019. ‘The Blank Edition’, which took the Grand Prix in 2019, was an entirely blank edition to highlight the Lebanese people’s frustration with political inactivity. After the release of the blank edition, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief encouraged citizens to use it to write their own headlines and send messages to politicians, over social media. 2022 saw ‘The Elections Edition’, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai win the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in the Print & Publishing Lions, followed by the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix at Dubai Lynx the following year in 2023. The Annahar Newspaper achieved a consecutive second Grand Prix in the Print & Publishing Lions at Cannes Lions for ‘Newspapers inside the newspapers edition’, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai, in 2023 after taking home the Grand Prix for the Print & Publishing Lynx at Dubai Lynx that same year. The campaign saw a different local newspaper that had ceased to exist in the last two decades in their daily edition, publish the news for one day in celebration of press freedom.

Nayla Tueni, CEO, Annahar Media Group, commented: "We are deeply honored to be named 'Advertiser of the Year' at Dubai Lynx. This recognition underscores the relentless dedication of the entire team. Having garnered multiple Grands Prix at both Dubai Lynx and Cannes Lions, we take pride in being pioneers, as the first brand to bring a Cannes Lions Grand Prix to the entire Middle East. Beyond accolades, our unwavering commitment to truth remains our guiding principle. This award is a testament not only to our efforts but also to the enduring spirit of the Lebanese people. We share this triumph with them and eagerly anticipate further elevating industry standards.”

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, added: “We are delighted to award the Annahar Media Group for 2024 and celebrate their groundbreaking creativity. Their campaigns have challenged the status quo and harnessed creativity as a force for progress for people, business and society. We look forward to honouring them at the Awards Ceremony in March.”

The presentation of the 2024 Dubai Lynx Advertiser of the Year Award will take place during the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony at the Emirates Golf Club on Wednesday 6 March. For further information on the Festival and Awards Ceremony passes please visit www.dubailynx.com.

Key dates:

Tuesday 5 March: Festival

Wednesday 6 March: Awards Ceremony & Dinner

About Dubai Lynx

The Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity is the leading competition and awards for advertising creative excellence in the Middle East and North Africa. Presented by Cannes Lions together with their regional partners, Motivate Media Group, the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, is held in association with the UAE Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and with the support of Dubai Media City (DMC).

The Dubai Lynx Awards, which are part of the Festival, honour creative excellence in Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Design, Digital, Direct, Entertainment, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Award for Change, Healthcare, Industry Craft, Integrated, Media, Outdoor, PR, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio and Social & Influencer. High-profile Jurors will award the coveted Dubai Lynx trophy to establish the definitive standard for creative excellence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

www.dubailynx.com

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and events to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services.

We serve customers in over 120 countries, bringing local knowledge and connections to our global customer base. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

www.lionscreativity.com | www.canneslions.com | www.ascential.com

About Motivate Media Group

Motivate Media Group operates across the GCC and MENA region with a diverse portfolio of media interests comprising magazines, digital, social, video, exhibitions & events, cinema and books.

A leading publisher in the Gulf since 1979, its portfolio includes market-leading magazines, eight websites and over 300 book titles. Motivate’s digital and video division is an established content provider for some of the region’s largest companies and the Motivate events team expertly stage some of the GCC’s major award ceremonies, festivals and activations.

With a staff of more than 200 experienced and dedicated professionals, Motivate is committed to providing editorial excellence, and a corporate mission to develop integrated communication channels that entertain, inform and enrich.

motivatemedia.com

Contacts:

Camilla Lambert

PR Director

Dubai Lynx

Camillal@canneslions.com

Tash Naidoo

Senior PR Manager

Dubai Lynx

Tashn@canneslions.com

Kamille Marchant

Festival Director

Dubai Lynx

Kamillem@dubailynx.com

Press Portal:

press.canneslions.com

Awards enquiries:

awards@dubailynx.com