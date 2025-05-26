Co-founded by Innovate Living and Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Omoria Private Residences introduces a new global benchmark in residential hospitality.

A new era of ultra-luxury living, born in Dubai and defined by cultural depth, personalised service, and a bold global vision. It blends sophisticated design, holistic wellbeing, exclusivity, and a longevity-centric approach to modern living.

Curated by renowned hospitality maestro and brand architect Yigit Sezgin, whose deep-rooted expertise in luxury and lifestyle hospitality and strategic leadership shapes a transformative new benchmark in ultra-luxury living.

The debut development - Omoria Private Residences - will unveil an exclusive limited collection of waterfront residences curated with holistic well-being, beach access and bespoke Italian interiors

Dubai, UAE: Omoria Private Residences, the world’s first ultra-luxury boutique residential hospitality brand, introduces a new benchmark in private living that blends anticipatory service, thoughtfully crafted spaces, and holistic well-being. Born in Dubai and shaped by the city’s globally recognised standard of excellence, Omoria is set to expand across iconic destinations within the UAE, with a vision to establish its presence in key global markets.

Co-founded by Dubai-based Innovate Living Development and H.E. Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Omoria responds to the growing demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals for curated, service-led living experiences that move beyond traditional luxury affiliations. The name combines “Omo” derived from Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of anticipatory care and thoughtful hospitality, and “Ria,” which reflects Italian refinement and elegance, together signalling the sophisticated experience Omoria is committed to delivering.

“Today’s global ultra-luxury consumer doesn’t just recognise the Dubai standard, they expect it, wherever they travel. Dubai and the UAE have redefined what the world now regards as the ultimate benchmark for excellence across experiences, services, products, and future-ready living. Omoria is born of this very DNA. At its heart lies a deep commitment to holistic well-being and longevity, sustainability and a world of exclusive, curated services, all delivered with the elegance, innovation, and precision that define Dubai and the UAE on the global stage”, commented H.E. Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Founder & Chairman BinSulaiman Group - OBS.

With a portfolio of bespoke developments in the pipeline, Omoria pioneers a new era of residential hospitality through high-touch, intentional service – from a dedicated well-being concierge crafting personalized wellness and nutrition plans, to in-residence dining, spa rituals and signature living experiences.

Building on Innovate Living’s legacy of iconic developments such as Palme Couture on Palm Jumeirah, Omoria presents a globally resonant model of discreet, elegant, and sophisticated living. The debut project on Dubai Islands will feature a limited collection of exclusive waterfront residences, including a signature penthouse – each offering direct beach access, expansive sea views and curated wellness-focused amenities. Designed by Innovate Living’s atelier and an acclaimed Italian director, each residence is fully furnished with bespoke pieces from leading high-end artisanal Italian brands, merging elegance with enduring function.

Omoria is built around a 360-degree approach to holistic wellbeing and longevity. The debut project introduces a state-of-the-art luxury wellness centre featuring infrared saunas, salt rooms, ice baths, oxygen therapy, and personalised nutrition programs, all overseen by the dedicated wellbeing concierge. Residences also feature centralised air and water purification systems, along with a first-of-its-kind skyline padel court offering panoramic sea views at an unprecedented elevation, seamlessly merging innovation, tranquillity, and a long-term commitment to healthful living.

Kareem Fahmy, Founder & CEO of Innovate Living, added: “We’re seeing a shift in how long-term value is perceived in the ultra-luxury residential sector. We’ve introduced a proprietary hospitality model that offers the refinement of a luxury home, combined with Omoria’s new gold standard in private hospitality. As a Dubai brand, we deeply understand the evolving needs of our clientele, and with Omoria Private Residences, we’re setting a new benchmark not only for Dubai but for the world.”

The signature Omoria hospitality experience is curated and will be driven by Yigit Sezgin and his multidisciplinary senior team alongside an all-star advisory board, who collectively bring over 250 years of experience across luxury hospitality, branding, and real estate. Sezgin has held senior leadership roles at iconic global brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Raffles, Missoni, and Fairmont, while the team’s portfolio includes landmark projects with Aman, Soho House, Mandarin Oriental, and Rosewood. This depth of expertise is central to Omoria’s differentiated approach to private residential hospitality.

“Luxury today is being redefined, not by abundance, but by intention. For ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the true measure of luxury lies in privacy, consistency and environments that adapt intuitively to their lifestyle. Omoria responds to this evolution, not by replicating the hotel experience at home, but by creating something more meaningful. We are setting a new global standard for deeply personal, operationally disciplined and experience-led residential living,” said Yigit Sezgin, Omoria advisor to the board.

Omoria’s launch is perfectly timed with the exceptional growth of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate sector, which continues to set new benchmarks. In Q1 2025 alone, the market registered an impressive AED 114.08 billion in transactions, marking a 29.19% increase over the same period last year. At the very top end, the momentum is even more dramatic: sales of villas and apartments priced above AED15 million have skyrocketed by nearly 688% since 2015, reaching AED 71 billion in 2024 for the second consecutive year. This sustained surge underscores the global demand for Dubai’s most exclusive residential offerings.

Looking ahead, Omoria will expand across the UAE, the wider GCC, and select global destinations. Each development will remain anchored in the brand’s pillars of privacy, human-centric design, hospitality-led service, and a holistic approach to well-being.