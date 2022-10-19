New Project launched by Hebashi Holding Group in collaboration with OTI real-estate

VIRTU project obtained reliability from the Georgian-Arab-African Business Union in Georgia (GAABU)

An Opportunity to invest safely through the trusted platform officially registered with competent authorities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OTI real-estate, a company of Hebashi Holding Group, announced yesterday the launch of its new project “VIRTU” which is expected to make a real innovative within real-estate investments worldwide, in collaboration with a number of strategic partners including the Fadox Group and Gulf Realty at the press conference held yesterday at Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.

“VIRTU” is a ground-breaking investment idea in the real-estate sector.This project is an entrepreneurial investment idea in the real-estate sector. Thus “VIRTU” as a project is the first partial real-estate investment project that allows investors from around the world to buy real-estate in the operating countries: Georgia – UAE – Egypt – Oman – Saudi Arabia and Turkey through full, partial or joint ownership supported by the concerned authorities and stock market exchange.

“VIRTU” provides real-estate investors with an opportunity to browse the project files available on the platform, allowing them to know all the details and potential returns that investors will earn through these properties. The Company announced the opening of the investment door, starting with documented ownership, starting from $8000 and the freedom to determine the amount they would like to invest in each project, after reviewing all the terms of the contract online and paying the dues also through the platform’s bank account link.

This enables “VIRTU” to allow investors to take profits and realize their net rental income for their sold units. Member of the Board of Directors of Hebashi Holding Group, Mr. Ahmad Shehata said, “to make the real-estate investment experience faster and easier, effort and time have been devoted to developing an operational model that allows doubling the returns for investors, and we are fully aware of all the different factors that help in maximizing the returns of the investors, and from here we work to focus on these factors, the most important of which are the acquisition and management of the property. The Total value of this project is about $200 million, and $23 million has been put up so far in 122 projects.”

Dr. Sahar Al-Madani, the executive Director of the Gulf Real Estate Group, expressed her happiness with this cooperation along with a number of major real-estate companies in the region, especially since Al-Hebashi Group owns more than 23 companies around the world, and “VIRTU” is considered one of the best real estate projects for future investments in terms of buying shares and diversification of investment.

Fadox CEO, Magdy Setih added, “”VIRTU” provides the advantages of partial ownership in the project, nothing that partial ownership provides the opportunity for small investors with limited capital, an opportunity to delve into the experience of investing in and owning luxury real estate, and it is considered a low-risk investment, especially in times of crisis, all information on management and maintenance costs, leasing procedures and investing value is clarified before purchase, in addition to the fact that partial ownership makes it easier for the investor to diversify his investment portfolio, so that he can buy shares in more than one property, instead of owning one property completely.”

On the future of investing in real estate, His Excellency Hussein Al-Taker, Founder of “VIRTU” in UAE said: “Withing a few minutes, you can create an account and choose the contents of your portfolio with appropriate strategy for you. You can also pay the price of the shares you want to buy online, by linking your bank account to the platform, then you can watch your money grow via the platform application available on your mobile phone and in “VIRTU” you can find a wide range of investment opportunities tailored to your chosen strategy, after you place your first investment, we will continue to work hard to achieve your expected profit, in addition to work on maximizing the value of thee properties in the future, this means that your capital will increase year after year.”

We are confident that you will love to diversify your investment portfolio with us, because we have dozens of exceptional investment opportunities as soon as you register your first investment with us, you will love to repeat that experience. Through our downloadable mobile application, you will be able to view all the investment opportunities available, in addition to viewing your profile, the number of shares purchased, the current profit rate and other accurate things, we at “VIRTU” care about you to be aware of all the details of your investments.”

Event concluded by the main partners in the project represented by OTI Real Estate Company, one of HHG Holding Group companies, where “VIRTU” will buy the real estates from and offered it in the form of shares, so that investors can buy them from anywhere in the world. OTI is one of the largest real-estate companies in Georgia, which has great experience and is distinguished as having great potentials and capabilities. Recently, OTI has established and developed dozens of real-estate projects with huge investment dimensions, in the largest cities in Georgia such as Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as FADOX Group, which is the first strategic partner of “VIRTU” project, which is not only having several years of experience across 10 years’ experience in commercial, investment and retail banking, but also has experience in asset and equity management, as well as international finance project and investment management.

There will also be cooperation and partnership between “VIRTU” and the Gulf Real Estate Company to make the Gulf Company as exclusive and sole agent to the platform. Through this partnership, GCC-based investors will be able to purchase the shares offered by the platform easily. Gulf Real Estate Company is a large company with a huge existence in the GCC Real-estate Market, and it’s headquartered in Oman.

One of the entities that gave “VIRTU” full reliability is GAABU (Georgia’s Georgian Arab Business Union), which gives investors everywhere in the world the confidence to invest their money on the platform.