Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Female property consultant Ritu Aggarwal from real estate brokerage Union Square House (USH) was named Dubai’s top performing estate broker by Dubai Land Department for 2021.

Ritu received her award at Cityscape Dubai 2022 for achieving the highest value in real estate transactions in 2021, coming out on top in a competitive sector where 11,000 real estate brokers operate. Her passion for real estate and her tireless work ethic have helped make Union House Square one of the most successful brokerage firms in Dubai.

Currently, Ritu also ranks first on Dubai REST (Real Estate Self Transaction) app, a digital platform for owners and tenants to fulfil real estate transactions online.

Commenting on the achievement, Ritu Aggarwal, Sales Director at Union Square House said: “I’m humbled and grateful to Dubai Land Department for awarding me the top performing agent in Dubai for the year 2021. I’m excited to continue my journey, working alongside such driven and passionate professionals who contribute to Dubai’s marketing and growth. Congratulations to the other nine award winners in the top 10.”

Obaid Sayed Manzar, Co-Founder of Union Square House, said: “This is a great time to be in the real estate business in Dubai. The market is booming, and there are so many opportunities for those who are willing to put in the hard work. At Union House Square, we all pride ourselves on being high performers like Ritu. We go above and beyond, and it shows in our results and the trust our clients put in us.”

"Ritu is a role model for other women in the industry, and she is proof that gender does not have to be a barrier to success," Obaid concluded.



In 2021, USH achieved AED 3 billion in real estate transactions, expanded its customer-base from six to 30 nationalities, saw a threefold growth in business performance and a twofold growth in team members. The real estate brokerage also focused on new markets, capitalizing on demand for luxury homes from European, American and Canadian customers.

USH has previously claimed the number one spot as the most awarded real estate agency in Dubai. The company has received the “Top Real Estate Agency” award from Emaar Properties for the past 10 years in a row, Dubai Properties (seven consecutive years), Meraas Properties (two consecutive years), Majid Al Futtaim (No.1 Performing Partner 2021), District One Meydan (No.1 Agency 2021), Nakheel (No.2 Agency 2021), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2021), and DAMAC Properties (2021).

