Mr. Koichi Yokoyama - Dubai Japanese School Board & Chairman of Parents Association, Mr. Mohammed Sharaf – Director of Sharaf Group, H.E. IMANISHI Jun – Consul General of Japan in Dubai, Mr. Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group, Mr. Katsuhiro Nakagawa – Chairman of Japanese Association, Mr. Takashi Seimiya – Chairman of Dubai Japanese School Board

DUBAI, 31st January 2024 – The Dubai Japanese School is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Sharaf Group to undertake a comprehensive renovation project aimed at creating a sustainable and modern learning environment for rebuilding learning facilities for Dubai and Japanese communities in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing quality Japanese education to the vibrant Dubai Japanese communities and their families.

The renovation project, slated to commence in 2025, will encompass state-of-the-art facilities and upgraded classrooms with a harmonious environment. This strategic long-term partnership with Sharaf Group reflects our shared vision for fostering educational excellence while adapting Japanese quality education and also Dubai’s vision in education which

The philosophy of Dubai Japanese School education is to foster an autonomy and independent spirit, physical and mental health, internationalism, the ability to think for oneself, make independent decisions, and act, a heart of compassion for others, a heart of emotion, and a will to work hard. The Dubai Japanese School also remains dedicated to providing an exceptional educational experience that prepares students for a globalized world. The renovation project indicates a significant step towards realizing this vision, ensuring that the school continues to be a hub of learning and cultural exchange.

Mr. Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice Chairman of Sharaf Group stated “As we embark on this transformative journey with the Dubai Japanese School, we recognize the importance of supporting the Japanese community in Dubai as an integral aspect of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Our collaboration with the school aligns seamlessly with Dubai's visionary commitment to providing quality education in Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities, one of the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33. By investing in the educational well-being of the Japanese community, we contribute not only to the enrichment of young minds but also to the cultural tapestry that makes Dubai a truly global city. Together, we are not merely building school facilities; we are fostering social connections, nurturing potential, and fulfilling the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

Mr. Takashi Seimiya – Chairman of Dubai Japanese School Board expressed “We sincerely appreciate the extensive support and collaboration of the Sharaf Group for over 40 years. We strongly believe that this transformative project will lead the way to next level of educational experience and help students to achieve their potential by a sustainable and modern learning environment we’ll create together.

Ms. Satoko Kato – Principal of Dubai Japanese School commented “We are immensely grateful for the steadfast support of the Sharaf Group in our endeavor to rebuild and enhance the Dubai Japanese School's facilities. Their long-term commitment to education and sustainability aligns with our mission of fostering a quality education and enriching learning environment for our students.

The Sharaf Group's unwavering support also helps in building a brighter future for our students, and we look forward to the positive impact of our renewed school on the entire community of Dubai. Moreover, Japan and the UAE both share high moral codes, and our school continues to focus on and share the value of moral education in Dubai.”

-Ends-

About Dubai Japanese School

The Dubai Japanese School, established in 1980, is one of the leading educational institutions serving the Japanese community in Dubai committed to academic excellence and cultural enrichment, the school provides a nurturing environment for students to thrive. The program follows the Japanese national curriculum approved by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT). The Japanese School currently caters to around 136 students predominately from Japan.

About Sharaf Group

Sharaf Group is a diversified business with a growing presence in the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Asia. The Group is headquartered in Dubai and operates in more than 50 countries in the areas of Shipping, Logistics, Supply Chain, Retail, Travel & Tourism, Information Technology, Financial Services, Hospitality & Real Estate, Education, and Manufacturing.