Dubai, UAE – As Dubai’s real estate market continues to outperform its global counterparts, Dubai Islands is quickly rising on the radar of investors and homeowners alike, with sales surging to nearly AED 3.5 billion in May 2025 alone[1]. Once known as Palm Deira, the reimagined archipelago is now capturing investor attention with its waterfront lifestyle, strategic location, and a new wave of integrated, design-forward developments.

This is further highlighted as Dubai’s real estate market shattered previous records by achieving AED 151.8 billion in total sales value in Q2 2025, a 46 per cent year-on-year increase across 50,485 units sold[2].

“Dubai Islands is a natural extension of Dubai’s coastal legacy—reimagined through a modern lens,” said Blagoje Antic, DHG’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “As a Swiss real estate and construction group with developments in the UAE, we are seeing strong interest from both local and international buyers looking for communities that combine lifestyle, sustainable value, and fast access to the rest of Dubai. With its prime waterfront location, new infrastructure investments, and inclusion in the city’s long-term urban vision, Dubai Islands offers investors both capital growth and attractive returns. We believe it will become one of Dubai’s most desirable destinations, setting a new benchmark for integrated coastal living.”

Much of this interest is being driven by a combination of smart planning and strong connectivity, as Dubai Islands offers a unique blend of waterfront living and access to key destinations across the city. Located just minutes from Dubai Creek Harbour (5 minutes), Festival City Mall (8 minutes), Jumeirah Beach (12 minutes), and Dubai Marina (20 minutes), the district appeals to residents looking for a quieter, scenic environment without compromising on city convenience.

Supporting this momentum is a new generation of residential developments, including DHG’s AED 260 million Dubai Islands project soon to be launched. It will combine sophisticated design with functional layouts for everyday living, using best-in-class construction materials and offering luxury amenities such as a rooftop swimming pool with sweeping views of the water and surrounding landscape.

As Dubai progresses with its 2040 Urban Master Plan, placing emphasis on sustainable development, liveability, and connected communities, districts like Dubai Islands are becoming central to the city’s next chapter. With strong fundamentals, improving infrastructure, and quality residential offerings, Dubai Islands is steadily establishing itself as a long-term value destination for both residents and investors.

About DHG:

DHG Properties is the Dubai-based developer, part of an international real estate and construction group DHG, headquartered in Switzerland, with over 30 years of experience, more than 300 completed projects and 2.5 million square meters delivered. Led by its owner and CEO, Blagoje Antic, DHG is successfully executing its long-term international expansion strategy, bringing Swiss quality and precision to the UAE dynamic and thriving real estate market.

