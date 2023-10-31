Net profit of AED 4.8 billion, strong growth of 18% YoY.

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, today announced its results for the period ending September 30, 2023.

9M 2023 Highlights:

Group Net Profit came in at AED 4,823 million, up 17.6% YoY compared to AED 4,101 million. Growth was driven by rising core revenues, non-funded income and lower impairment charges.

Net financing and sukuk investments at AED 265 billion, up 11.3% YTD. Gross new underwriting and sukuk investments during 9M 2023 reached AED 72 billion vs AED 43 billion in 9M 2022.

Total income reached to AED 14,548 million compared to AED 9,873 million, a solid expansion of 47.4% YoY.

Net Operating Revenues showed a robust increase of 11.7% YoY to reach AED 8,547 million.

Net Operating Profit now at AED 6,286 million, a 12% YoY increase compared to AED 5,612 million in 9M 2022.

Balance sheet expanded strongly by 8.7% YTD to cross to AED 313 billion.

Customer deposits increased to AED 221 billion, up 11.2% YTD with CASA comprising 37% of DIB's deposit base. Traction towards investment deposits has continued increasing their contribution to total deposits to 63% from 56% in YE 2022.

Impairment charges registered AED 1,409 million against AED 1,450 million in 9M 2022, down by 3.0%. Similarly, 3Q 2023 impairments are also down by 10.5% YoY and 2.7% QoQ.

NPF improved to 6.04% compared to 6.46% in FY2022, lower by 42 bps YTD and 31 bps QoQ.

Cost to income ratio further improved to 26.5%, down 20 bps YoY and stable QoQ.

Liquidity remains healthy with LCR at 166%.

Continued improvement on ROA now at 2.2% (+20 bps YTD) and ROTE at 18.4% (+140 bps YTD).

Capitalization levels remain robust with CET1 at 13.6% (+70bps YTD) and CAR at 18.1% (+50bps YTD), both well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Total equity now stands at AED 46 billion.

