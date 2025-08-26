Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market in the UAE, through its wholly owned subsidiary Globalpharma – UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Angola’s Ministry of Health to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in DIP Angola.

The MoU reflects the strengthened bilateral relations highlighted during the recent UAE delegation visit to Angola, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, underscoring both nations’ commitment to advancing collaboration and sustainable growth across key sectors.

As part of the MoU, Globalpharma will partner with Angola’s Ministry of Health to drive local production of medicines. The initiative is expected to create hundreds of jobs, enhance healthcare self-sufficiency, and reduce reliance on imported medical products — a key milestone in strengthening Angola’s healthcare ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, and Dr. Nídia da Silva Jorge Saiundo, standing in representation for the Ministry of Health, Angola, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustainable healthcare development in the country.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: "This agreement marks more than a partnership — it represents a shared vision for the future of Angola’s healthcare landscape. Dubai Investments believes that sustainable growth comes from empowering nations to unlock their own potential. By aligning with Angola’s ambitions to become a regional hub for healthcare, Dubai Investments is investing not just in a project through this facility in DIP Angola, but in the foundations of long-term healthcare prosperity. This strategic collaboration reflects the Group’s commitment to building bridges between markets, accelerating Africa’s industrialization, and contributing to a more diversified and resilient global economy."

With over two decades of expertise, Globalpharma has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality generic and branded medicines across key therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, and pain management. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are cGMP-certified and approved by health authorities across the GCC, Levant, Africa, and CIS regions.

Hon. Sílvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, Minister of Health of Angola commented: “This collaboration with DIP Angola and Globalpharma will strengthen Angola’s local production of essential medicines, reinforcing our healthcare system and ensuring greater access to high- quality medical products. By boosting domestic manufacturing, we are advancing toward self-sufficiency and improving the resilience of our healthcare sector."

The MoUs will formalize the support and facilitation extended by the ministry for the successful implementation of DIP Angola’s projects. The Ministry of Health will coordinate with relevant government bodies to expedite the issuance of licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals,

as well as facilitate access to available tax incentives, exemptions, and investment benefits, in accordance with national laws and investment promotion regulations.

Dubai Investments has been steadily expanding its footprint in Angola over the last two years through the development of DIP Angola — the country’s first integrated economic zone. Modeled on the success of Dubai Investments Park in the UAE, an integrated mixed-use development that combines residential, commercial, and industrial components, DIP Angola is envisioned as a catalyst for Angola’s economic diversification, industrialization, and job creation.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,907 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About DIP Angola

Dubai Investments Park Angola (DIP Angola) is an exceptional mixed-use development established by Dubai Investments, a leading diversified UAE-based company operational for 30 years and listed on the Dubai Financial Market. DIP Angola is modeled on the successful Dubai Investments Park in the UAE, which has been operational for over 25 years. Spanning 2,000 hectares, DIP Angola is designed as a self-contained ecosystem combining industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, fostering a vibrant community and driving Angola’s economic growth. To know more visit – www.dipangola.com

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC. Established in 1998, Globalpharma is currently a market leader in key generic pharma segments with a strong regional footprint. Globalpharma started its operations in the UAE in 2003 and expanded its growth in 2008 with product line extensions and new product launches across 14 countries in the GCC and select African markets. Currently Globalpharma has two Manufacturing plants, A state of the art Beta-Lactam Penicillin Manufacturing plant providing the Amoxicillin & AmoxiClav brands in the larger MENA region. Additionally, catering to the Lifestyle disease segments, is a General Medicine Manufacturing Plant with a variety of Liquid & Oral Solid Dose capabilities. www.globalpharma.com

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com