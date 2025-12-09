Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, through its wholly-owned real estate subsidiary Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), has announced the launch of Al Vista, a landmark mixed-use development valued at AED 1.3 billion, set to redefine urban living in Dubai’s prestigious Meydan Horizon. Al Vista is envisioned as a distinctive mixed-use development that seamlessly integrates premium residences, commercial spaces and retail offerings within a unified masterplan, creating a vibrant destination that blends lifestyle, business and leisure.

Al Vista comprises two iconic towers - a 39-storey residential tower featuring 312 apartments, including 198 one-bedroom, 98 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom units, with all three-bedroom units including private jacuzzis and panoramic lagoon views and a 19-storey commercial tower offering 120,000 sq. ft. of shell-and-core office space with adaptable layouts to cater to diverse business needs. This integration of residential, commercial and retail spaces ensures connectivity and convenience, positioning Al Vista as a new benchmark for modern urban living.

Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, said, “Expanding the real estate portfolio remains central to Dubai Investments’ strategy, with DIR focused on opportunities that deliver long-term value and support Dubai’s evolving urban landscape. Al Vista is a reflection of this strategy — a mixed-use development that combines high-quality residential, commercial, and retail spaces in Meydan, one of Dubai’s most dynamic destinations, offering residents and businesses a connected and modern urban environment.”

Elevating lifestyle standards, Al Vista offers resort-style amenities including an infinity pool with panoramic views and a dedicated children’s pool for safe family recreation, landscaped podiums, a fully equipped gymnasium, basketball court and dedicated play areas, delivering a holistic living experience.

Al Vista’s modernist architecture emphasises verticality, clean structural lines, and floor-to-ceiling glazing for abundant natural light, complemented by landscaped podium decks and open spaces that enhance privacy and functionality.

The development’s location offers direct access to major transport routes, with Business Bay 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport 17 minutes away and DIFC within 20 minutes. Surrounded by vibrant business districts and leisure hubs, Al Vista delivers the perfect balance between work and recreation.

Bordered on two sides by open spaces, the project provides unobstructed lagoon views and has been planned to optimise the relationship between built form and natural surroundings. Construction is underway, with completion scheduled for December 2027.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com

About Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR)

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company [DIRC] is a leading real estate and property developer with proven track record of delivering high quality, residential, commercial and industrial assets. A subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, DIRC was established in 2006 with a mandate to build a portfolio of developments and assets that offer long-term investment in the UAE real estate market. DIRC owns land banks at strategic locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah for future developments. The Company is selective in developing its real estate projects in accordance with the market requirements and demands. To know more visit – www.dirc.ae.