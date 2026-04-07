Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, an official Dubai‑based contribution entity established to enable and organize community contributions in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The MoU was signed between Dubai Investments and JOOD and the signing ceremony was attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments; Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and H.E. Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD. The MoU reflects a shared commitment to supporting verified social initiatives and strengthening community impact through structured, transparent and trusted contribution mechanisms.

Under the agreement, Dubai Investments will collaborate with JOOD to support community‑focused initiatives across key impact pillars, including healthcare, housing, education, sports, culture & arts and the environment. The partnership aligns with Dubai Investments’ broader approach to responsible corporate engagement and meaningful social contribution.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, said: “This partnership with JOOD reflects Dubai Investments’ commitment to contributing to long‑term social value through structured, transparent and purpose‑driven engagement. By aligning with a unified platform that channels contributions toward verified initiatives, the Group aims to support outcomes that are both impactful and sustainable, while reinforcing Dubai Investments role as a responsible corporate organisation aligned with Dubai’s broader social and development priorities.”

The partnership builds on Dubai Investments’ broader sustainability and ESG framework, which guides the Group’s approach to responsible business practices, social contribution and long‑term value creation. Through its sustainability agenda, Dubai Investments continues to support initiatives that contribute to inclusive community development and measurable social impact, aligned with national priorities and global best practices.

H.E. Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD, added: “This partnership reflects our shared vision of strengthening a culture of giving across Dubai through structured, transparent, and impactful contribution channels. At JOOD, we are committed to enabling individuals and Corporates to contribute with confidence, ensuring that every contribution reaches verified initiatives and creates measurable, long-term impact. Together with Dubai Investments, we aim to expand opportunities for community engagement and support initiatives that align with Dubai Social Agenda 33, reinforcing our collective role in building a more connected and empowered society.”

In Additon, H.E added: This collaboration reflects our commitment to placing people at the heart of development, by fostering initiatives that enhance quality of life and strengthen community wellbeing. Partnerships like this play a key role in creating a more inclusive and supportive society, where opportunities for giving are accessible, impactful, and aligned with

the evolving needs of the community. Through such efforts, we continue to build a sustainable model of social development that supports individuals, families, and future generations.

By embedding the value of partnership, we continue to empower Dubai to give with greater purpose and impact. JOOD remains a unified platform that brings together individuals, companies, and entities with verified initiatives, ensuring contributions create sustainable and measurable change. Through trusted giving, JOOD strengthens the fabric of community solidarity.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,805 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 23.6 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .