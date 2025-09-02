Dubai – Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has signed a strategic agreement with Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA) to jointly develop large-scale real estate projects in Luanda Province, Angola.

The agreement, signed in Luanda, reflects a shared vision to promote a new cycle of investments in modern urbanization and sustainable development across the Angolan capital, with an initial focus on the development of Cazanga Island within the Luanda Archipelago.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments signed the agreement with Armando Manuel, Chairman of the Board of FSDEA. Also present was Angola’s Secretary of State for Urban Planning, Manuel Canguezeze, representing the Minister of Public Works and Urbanism.

Commenting on the agreement, Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: "This is an important milestone for Dubai Investments as the Group expands its footprint internationally. Dubai Investments first entered the Angolan market with the development of DIP Angola, an integrated mixed-use hub inspired by the Group’s highly successful flagship development in the UAE. This agreement with FSDEA marks the Group’s second venture in the country and provides a strong platform to further extend Dubai Investments real estate expertise. With a 30-year legacy of delivering ambitious projects, the Group is proud to contribute to the development of modern, sustainable communities in Luanda and reinforce its commitment to supporting Angola’s urban development journey."

As part of the agreement, the Angolan Sovereign Fund will participate in the investment through a special purpose vehicle that will hold the land rights for the designated areas. This structure enables Dubai Investments to contribute its development expertise towards transforming land already identified for real estate into modern, sustainable communities — unlocking value for Angola’s urban and tourism potential.

The first phase of the collaboration will focus on the development of Cazanga Island within the Luanda Archipelago, creating new opportunities for urban, residential, and tourism-led projects in Angola.

Armando Manuel, Chairman of FSDEA, added: "The signing of this agreement strengthens the Sovereign Wealth Fund’s commitment to mobilizing international capital and know-how for the development of high-impact real estate and tourism projects in the country. We believe that the real estate sector, combined with tourism, has tremendous potential to transform the urban profile of our capital, enhancing its natural resources, coastline, and rich cultural heritage."

Angola’s Secretary of State for Urban Planning, Manuel Canguezeze, representing the Minister of Public Works and Urbanism, emphasized: "This agreement is very important as it will add value to the area and bring architectural and scenic quality to the capital city. It will also bring real estate investment that will improve the quality of properties that the city of Luanda needs."

The partnership highlights Dubai Investments’ growing global presence and reflects the UAE’s broader vision of strengthening cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable growth, investment diversification, and urban innovation.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,907 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About DIP Angola

Dubai Investments Park Angola (DIP Angola) is an exceptional mixed-use development established by Dubai Investments, a leading diversified UAE-based company operational for 30 years and listed on the Dubai Financial Market. DIP Angola is modeled on the successful Dubai Investments Park in the UAE, which has been operational for over 25 years. Spanning 2,000 hectares, DIP Angola is designed as a self-contained ecosystem combining industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, fostering a vibrant community and driving Angola’s economic growth. To know more visit – www.dipangola.com

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com