Onsite activations highlight the best of AI innovation from Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, the mainstay of Dubai’s digital transformation for over two decades, has wrapped up a successful edition of GITEX Global 2023 with onboarding agreements for new customers, partnerships with leading global entrepreneurship agencies, and captivating activations showcasing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation within the vibrant technology district.

Major developments announced by Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, as Innovation Partner of GITEX Global 2023 included the addition of international industry giants Endava, Yango, and Sprinklr to its repertoire of customers. Endava, which recently opened its UAE headquarters at the technology district, presented its global expertise and next-generation solutions to mark its GITEX Global debut at Dubai Internet City’s pavilion.

Yango announced plans for a new global operational office at Dubai Internet City that will officially open in the fourth quarter of 2023 to oversee its ride-hailing, delivery, and tech services, among other initiatives, and Sprinklr also officially inaugurated its new Dubai Internet City office that will support its aggressive expansion plan for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific and Japan regions.

During the event, Dubai Internet City entered partnerships enabling opportunities for global entrepreneurs to establish a base in Dubai. Its strategic partnership with German Entrepreneurship GmbH at GITEX Global 2023 will provide German companies a smooth entry into the market, while a memorandum with Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) includes initiatives such as enhance collaboration and facilitate the participation of Korean technology companies and professionals in Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem. Dubai Internet City also entered an agreement with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) to provide Polish companies with market insights and data to elevate their understanding of the regional business environment.

GITEX Global 2023 was held on 16-20 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. In addition to offering informative workshops and networking opportunities, Dubai Internet City’s pavilion at the exhibition showcased major the best of innovation from its ecosystem.

Dubai Internet City’s onsite activations included a robotic arm trained to compete in a game of checkers to explore whether and how AI may someday overtake human intelligence, and Twyn, an enterprise platform enabling the digital and immersive transformation of factories by building an industrial that eliminates the need for physical inspections. For an immersive experience, guests were also guided to a ‘secret door’ inviting them into a world brought to life by actors and performers from Dubai Internet City.

Home to over 3,000 companies and almost 30,000 professionals and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group, which presented the GITEX Global Media Centre to enhance the coverage experience for journalists and content creators attending GITEX Global 2023.

In addition to Dubai Internet City, TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts includes Dubai Science Park, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the largest technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE’s economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.