Dubai, UAE:- The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the leading arbitration institution in the Middle East, is stepping up its dedication to advancing international arbitration with a series of impactful capacity-building initiatives targeted at practitioners and burgeoning professionals in the industry.

In a strategic collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), DIAC recently organised an interactive session, "How to Get Your First Appointment as an Expert". This session – the third of the “how to” series in collaboration with CIArb- was facilitated by a diverse panel comprising seasoned experts, arbitrators and legal practitioners and was attended by over 90 practitioners.

Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of DIAC, commented, "The array of training programs we have organised reflects our commitment to capacity building in ADR. Our collaboration with international organisations such as the CIArb and the invaluable support from local and international arbitration and ADR experts continuously contribute to our knowledge-sharing initiatives. We strive to develop and provide learning opportunities that address the evolving needs of arbitration practitioners, contributing to their professional growth and success."

Furthermore, DIAC launched a specialized three-level training course designed to address the pressing needs of arbitration professionals. The first part of the training program was attended by over 50 arbitration professionals who positively acknowledged its value and relevance. This initiative reflects DIAC’s ongoing efforts to cater to the specific requirements of the arbitration community.

Moving forward, DIAC remains committed to maintain the momentum of its high-calibre training programs, promoting talent development, facilitating knowledge exchange, and encouraging ongoing growth.

