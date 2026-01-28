Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Insurance has announced the launch of the first digital wallet for crypto assets in the UAE insurance sector, developed in partnership with Zodia Custody.

The new digital wallet enables secure, transparent receipt of premiums and payment of insurance claims in digital assets, marking a major milestone in the sector’s digital transformation and positioning Dubai Insurance as a pioneer in next-generation insurance solutions.

This first-of-its-kind initiative introduces a regulated infrastructure that allows policyholders to seamlessly transact using digital assets, while ensuring the highest standards of security, governance, and transparency. The solution enhances customer experience, streamlines operational processes, and reflects Dubai Insurance’s commitment to innovation in an evolving financial landscape.

“This initiative marks a defining moment for us and the insurance sector in UAE, with the launch of our first digital asset wallet, we are embracing innovation in line with the UAE’s vision to lead the future of digital finance.” said Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance.

By becoming the first insurance company to enable the receipt of premiums and payment of claims in digital assets through a secure digital wallet, we are redefining how insurance services are delivered while remaining firmly aligned with regulatory and governance frameworks.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance added saying: “As digital assets become part of everyday financial life, we believe insurers have a clear role to play providing security, strong governance, and confidence in a changing landscape. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation that is built on sound risk management, regulatory alignment, and long-term value. We are proud to be among the first insurers to take this step, and we see this launch as the beginning of a broader digital journey; one that will continue to shape how we protect, support, and serve our customers and partners in the years ahead.”

Through its partnership with Zodia Custody, Dubai Insurance benefits from an institutional-grade custody platform underpinned by advanced security architecture and global compliance standards.

“Dubai Insurance’s launch of a crypto-enabled digital wallet is a meaningful step forward in bringing digital assets into everyday financial services in the Middle East,” said Zane Suren, Managing Director, Commercial, Middle East and Africa, Zodia Custody. “As digital asset adoption accelerates, insurers need trusted infrastructure that allows policyholders to transact confidently with digital assets. Through Zodia Custody’s partnership with Dubai Insurance, customers will have institutional-grade custody and controls that help make premium payments and claims settlement in digital assets secure, transparent, and operationally robust.”

The launch reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for fintech and digital innovation, aligning with the emirate’s broader digital economy ambitions and blockchain strategy, and reflecting the UAE’s progressive approach to financial technology regulation.

By integrating digital asset capabilities into its insurance operations, Dubai Insurance is setting a new benchmark for the regional insurance industry and paving the way for more transparent, efficient, and future-ready insurance services.

About Dubai Insurance

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE’s leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.

For further information on Dubai Insurance please visit www.dubins.ae.

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is an institution-first digital assets platform.Through the combination of its custody, treasury, and settlement solutions, Zodia Custody enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital assets future – simply, safely, and without compromise.

For further information on Zodia Custody, please visit: https://zodia-custody.com/

