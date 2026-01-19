Dubai, UAE: Dubai Humanitarian has once again partnered with ThinkSmart, a PR and production company, and YallaGive, a fundraising platform, to launch a collaborative community initiative around the Dubai Marathon 2026, encouraging participants to run, raise awareness, and contribute in support of humanitarian causes.

For the second consecutive year, the collaboration invites runners, supporters, and the commuity to use the Dubai Marathon as a platform to champion humanitarian action. Participants can run to raise awareness, or donate directly through YallaGive, helping turn community participation into tangible impact.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “At Dubai Humanitarian, we believe that meaningful humanitarian impact starts with people coming together around a shared purpose. For the second year in a row, the Dubai Marathon provides a powerful platform to raise awareness, mobilize resources, and engage the community in humanitarian action. We are grateful for the collaboration with ThinkSmart, YallaGive, and all our partners who come together to inspire the community and spread hope enabling real support for humanitarian efforts worldwide.”

As part of the initiative, 15 non-profit organization based in Dubai Humanitarian freezone will take part in the marathon. Through this collaboration, Dubai Humanitarian aims to amplify outreach, inspire participation, and foster a spirit of collective action at the start of 2026.

Lina Husri, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ThinkSmart, said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Dubai Humanitarian for the second time at Dubai Marathon 2026. This collaboration reflects our commitment to engage Dubai communities from creators and influencers as force for good purpose. We are aiming to reach more new communities in this edition, to shed light on humanitarian causes, where we believe that community-driven contents and their engagements can create real positive impact.”

Nabil Boubker, Managing Director of YallaGive, said: "At YallaGive, we believe that empowering communities with the right tools transforms generosity into real impact. The Dubai Marathon 2026 collaboration shows how sport and digital platforms can mobilize collective action for humanitarian causes. By hosting these campaigns on YallaGive, we are making it easy and transparent for the public to support 15 vital organizations and turn every step into meaningful support."

Participating organizations:

UNICEF, World Food Programme (UN WFP), AIMS Middle East, Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL), Gulf for Good, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Egypt Cancer Network USA, Doctors without Borders (MSF), Project Maji, Room to Read, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Smile Train, Soroptimist International, the Mission to Seafarers, the Sparkle Foundation.

IACAD permit: PRHCE-004827189.