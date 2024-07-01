Dubai-UAE: Dubai Humanitarian, a leading global advocate for sustainable humanitarian practices, announces its strategic collaboration with fintech pioneer noqodi. This partnership aims to revolutionize payment solutions within the community, marking a major shift towards more efficient, secure, and scalable digital transactions.

Through this strategic alliance, noqodi will foster a seamless journey towards a paperless, community-centric environment. By integrating noqodi's innovative payment solutions, Dubai Humanitarian will facilitate faster, easier, and more secure digital transactions for the organisations it hosts, thereby improving the overall experience for donors and recipients alike.

Speaking of the partnership, Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “At Dubai Humanitarian, we are committed to positively impact humanity by enabling the global humanitarian community through innovation, collaboration, and connection. Our partnership with Noqodi represents a significant leap forward in our efforts. This collaboration will not only improve the efficiency of our transactions but also strengthen our ability to continue supporting communities around the world, through our network of partners and the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi, said: “It is an absolute honour to announce a ground-breaking collaboration between noqodi and Dubai Humanitarian, aimed at revolutionizing the payment solutions that will efficiently impact the community support and ease its course of evolution. noqodi fosters a seamless journey towards a paperless, community-centric environment to help enhancing the scalability of sustainability practices, facilitating faster, easier, and more secure digital transactions. This indicates noqodi’s commitment to supporting the society and simplifying the act of giving by empowering the evolution of payments and facilitating Dubai Humanitarian’s transition towards a more efficient and interconnected future.”

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, through the merger of Dubai Aid City and Dubai Humanitarian City.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.

About noqodi

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech and regulated by the UAE Central Bank. It is a powerful comprehensive payment solution built around fully digital account management, used to pay and also accept payments. Users can leverage any of our connected channels including noqodi own wallet (stored value), credit card, bank transfer, direct online banking), or even kiosks and exchange houses, to top-up their wallet (e-cash).

noqodi empowers a wide numbers of government entities and private merchants, who benefit from a unique integration to offer their customers any of many payment options available, and who can leverage all value-added services through our web portal or mobile app.