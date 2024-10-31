Dubai, UAE : At the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, Dubai Humanitarian and the University of Birmingham Dubai announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing research and developing cutting-edge educational programmes focused on humanitarian action and sustainability in humanitarian supply chains.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in fostering educational, research, and practical ties between the two renowned institutions, aimed at addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges through innovation and collaboration.

The partnership will unite the expertise of Dubai Humanitarian and the University of Birmingham Dubai to drive joint research initiatives in key areas such as sustainable supply chains, urban planning, innovative construction techniques, and food security. In addition, the two entities will co-develop Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes to enhance the capabilities of both organisations’ staff and students, ensuring that the latest knowledge and skills are applied in the field of humanitarian operations.

A key highlight of the partnership is the introduction of internship opportunities at Dubai Humanitarian for University of Birmingham Dubai students, with a special focus on UAE Nationals. These internships will provide hands-on experience in a fast-paced, real-world environment, equipping students with practical skills critical to their future careers in humanitarian work.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “At Dubai Humanitarian, we believe in involving youth in humanitarian action. Our collaboration with the University of Birmingham Dubai is yet another step toward advancing research and education in the humanitarian sector. By combining our expertise, we can co-develop solutions that tackle global challenges, enhance sustainability, and improve the effectiveness of humanitarian operations. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and deepen our impact."

"Our partnership with Dubai Humanitarian marks a significant step in advancing a sustainable future for Dubai and the wider region. As a civic university, the University of Birmingham Dubai is committed to embedding responsible business practices and sustainability into its core values. Through collaborations that address pressing social and environmental challenges, we believe in empowering future leaders with the knowledge and skills to create lasting, positive change, fostering a more resilient and sustainable future for all," said Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai.

The partnership will also extend to hosting a range of collaborative events, including expert-led guest lectures, interactive workshops, and innovation-driven hackathons. These initiatives will create a platform for knowledge exchange, promoting dialogue on emerging trends and solutions in the humanitarian sector.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.

About the University of Birmingham Dubai

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions, its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers and teachers and more than 8,000 international students from over 150 countries. The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain’s first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis.

Renowned for its research excellence, the University’s researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

The University of Birmingham Dubai opened a purpose-built campus in Dubai International Academic City in 2022, which demonstrates the University of Birmingham’s long-term commitment to contributing to UAE society – through in-country partnership in education and areas of research strength that support the National Agenda.