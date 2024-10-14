Plus, shoppers can win some of the biggest prizes of the season, including an incredible brand-new apartment, ultimate home makeovers, and so much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2024 is kicking off the city’s largest celebration of home furnishing starting today, with a sensational line-up of jaw-dropping discounts, mega draws with incredible prizes, exciting new in-store experiences, and so much more. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DHF 2024 brings a spectacular sixth season to the city until 27 October with a unique opportunity for everyone to discover fresh inspiration for homes while enjoying massive savings and winning mega prizes.

With 17 jam-packed days filled with exclusive offers and life-changing competitions, now is the perfect time for home decor enthusiasts to revamp their spaces. From iconic global brands to homegrown favourites, the city’s vibrant home retail scene is on full display, making this the best season to discover the latest trends and give any space a stunning makeover for less.

Mohamed Feras, Associate Vice President at DFRE said: “Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment is committed to creating unforgettable festivals and events that delight residents and visitors with a year-round lineup of exciting activities. The highly anticipated sixth edition of Dubai Home Festival reflects is integral to accelerating the growth of the home retail sector in Dubai and positioning the city as a leader in design and innovation. There’s no better time for people to transform their homes and elevate their interiors than with DHF. From the season’s biggest offers to unforgettable chances to win incredible prizes and a citywide showcase of the latest trends, DHF spotlights the city’s vibrant furniture and interior scene while bringing the ultimate home shopping experience for everyone in the city. As we gear up for the new season, now is the perfect time for residents and visitors to embrace all the DHF celebrations and mega savings.”

BIG BRAND SAVINGS

Shoppers can elevate their spaces and turn their dream homes into reality with unbeatable discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 80 leading homegrown and international brands during DHF. Whether it's a quick room revamp or a complete home makeover, DHF is a golden opportunity to grab unbelievable deals and discover the best homeware at Dubai's leading stores - spanning everything from interior and outdoor collections to electronics, homeware, and much more.

The 2XL Home Festival is dazzling shoppers with up to 75 per cent off, irresistible buy-one-get-one-free deals, and exciting free gifts this DHF. ID Vision matches the excitement with an incredible 70 per cent cashback offer across all their products. Pan Home is stepping up the thrill with impressive discounts of 30-70 per cent off, while Galeries Lafayette is inviting shoppers to refresh their spaces with 25-50 per cent discounts on select products in their home collection. Crate & Barrel also joins in with a partial sale, featuring 25-75 per cent off on selected lines. Homes R Us is running its Ultimate Half Back campaign, and Bloomingdale’s is showering shoppers with amazing discounts ranging from 30-50 per cent off. Dimora is offering a tempting 40 per cent credit back on every purchase, while Sleepmod and The White Company have marked down select items by up to 30 per cent. Several additional top brands like Natuzzi, Western Furniture, and many more have also slashed their prices to ensure massive savings for everyone.

CHANCES TO WIN BIG

Saving big isn’t the only thrill at DHF. The festival is the ultimate gateway to winning the season’s biggest prizes.

Kicking off the festival with a bang is a jaw-dropping prize like no other. One lucky person stands the chance to win a brand-new one-bedroom apartment from Damac Properties with Dubai Islamic Bank and Visa. To enter, shoppers simply need to spend AED 500 on a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa card at participating stores.

Shoppers who spend AED 300 at City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif stand the chance to win a full fashion and home makeover worth a whopping AED 100,000. One lucky winner will be crowned on 10 November.

Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall can seize the chance to win a dream home makeover package featuring an AED 20,000 gift card for the ultimate shopping spree, a personalised home styling consultation, and a 3D design experience to transform their living space. All this is up for grabs simply by spending AED 500 or more across the mall. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate any home with style and sophistication.

There’s also an extra 30 per cent more Skywards Miles to be earned with Skywards Everyday for those who spend AED 1,000 at participating outlets, including Sedar, JYSK, Carter & White, Chattels & More, Dubai Audio, Envisage Kitchen & Tiles, Natuzzi, Parasol Furniture, Western Furniture and many more. Extra Skywards Miles can also be earned when using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card to make home purchases.

The excitement doesn't end there. Chattels Design Contest 2.0 is back with its incredibly popular citywide contest to ignite the imaginations of designers and residents across the city. While entries are now closed, the grand finale of the innovative competition - which saw entrants use AI to conceptualise their designs - is being hosted as part of DHF. The top 5 designers will not only see their one-of-a-kind pieces showcased at the Chattels & More Mall of the Emirates showroom but also sold as a limited-edition product. The winner will be announced on 25 October, walking home with a mega prize of AED 50,000. Two runners-up will also be crowned for a chance to win an AED 10,000 gift card. Public voting commences from 18-24 October on @chattelsandmore.

TURN DREAM LIVING INTO REALITY

Prospective buyers looking to invest in their dream home in Dubai are in for an extraordinary opportunity with DAMAC Properties and their “World of Surprizes” promotion until 20 October. Spectacular offers include the chance to win a luxury car and other premium prizes, as well as an unbeatable 60/40 payment plan and a 4 per cent waiver on DLD fees. These deals are available across some of Dubai’s most iconic developments, including Couture by Cavalli, Canal Heights 1 & 2, Canal Crown, Altitude, Safa 1 & 2, DAMAC Bay 1 & 2, Golf Greens.

Also, the two iconic towers, DAMAC CASA and VOLTA Tower, will have a 4% DLD waiver until 20 October.

EXPERT TIPS

Those looking for inspiration this DHF can look out for the informative digital series around Feng Shui, decluttering, and Vastu practices, to help transform homes into serene, stylish spaces.

At Dragon Mart, an impressive range of furniture and décor is being showcased in specially curated, themed spaces designed to inspire shoppers. On-ground workshops cater to those seeking fresh ideas for their spaces, offering creative insights for every home. Shoppers should also keep an eye on Dragon Mart’s social channels for tips and tricks on topics such as Feng Shui, decluttering, and Vastu practices to help transform homes into serene, stylish spaces.

Meanwhile, Ibn Battuta Mall and Nakheel Mall are offering shoppers an inspiring digital series that helps them find unique pieces and exclusive deals. The malls’ social channels provide full details.

Dubai Home Festival 2024 is supported by key sponsors VISA and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm)

Visit the Dubai Home Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on social media channels for more information.

About Dubai Home Festival:

Held annually, Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors, and appliances. DHF showcases the city’s extraordinary furniture scene through events and offers from leading international brands, homegrown concepts, industry experts, as well as providing winning opportunities through engaging draws and promotions.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

[+971] 600 55 5559