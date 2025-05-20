Programme reinforces Dubai Holding's long-term commitment to future-proofing the national workforce and Emiratisation

Applications are now open for the Internship and Leaders of Tomorrow programmes, with placements beginning in June and August respectively

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, has announced the launch of its Early Careers Programme, a future-focused initiative designed to attract, nurture and accelerate high-potential talent. Building on the success of its flagship Leaders of Tomorrow Graduate Programme, the new framework introduces two distinct entry points – Internship Programme and Graduate Programme – providing structured development opportunities for students and recent graduates.

The Early Careers Programme is part of Dubai Holding’s broader strategy to foster a future-ready workforce and empower the next generation of leaders to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy. Through immersive learning, cross-sector exposure and guided mentorship, this global programme aims to create meaningful career pathways while supporting national talent development goals.

The Early Career Programme offers two distinct tracks:

Internship Programme (June intake): An up to 18-week programme offering UAE-based undergraduate students real-world project experience, professional mentorship and exposure to diverse industries.

(June intake): An up to 18-week programme offering UAE-based undergraduate students real-world project experience, professional mentorship and exposure to diverse industries. Leaders of Tomorrow (August intake): A 12-month graduate programme focused on leadership development through functional placements and a capstone project. The programme is open to recent graduates from the UAE and abroad, reflecting Dubai Holding’s commitment to attracting global talent development.

Fatma Hussain, Chief People Officer at Dubai Holding, said: “At Dubai Holding, we believe that building tomorrow starts with investing in talent today. The launch of our Early Careers Programme is a strategic step towards nurturing a pipeline of homegrown leaders who are equipped to drive sustainable impact across the UAE. Our Group's presence in 10 dynamic sectors offers young professionals diverse career pathways to explore their passions and develop cross-functional expertise. This programme provides participants with hands-on experience, executive mentorship and foundational skills that align with our commitment to developing UAE talent for long-term success.”

With applications for the programmes now open, successful participants will have the chance to work within a diverse portfolio of iconic brands including Jumeirah, Nakheel, Meraas and many more, gaining invaluable experience across industries that have contributed to the development of Dubai’s economy and identity.

A number of graduates have successfully completed talent development initiatives at Dubai Holding, which have accelerated their career progression within the organisation. Many of the programmes’ alumni now hold senior leadership positions across the Group's portfolio, including at Vice President and Chief Executive Officer levels.

The Early Careers Programme has been developed in line with Dubai Holding’s long-term vision to be a leading employer of choice for purpose-driven and ambitious professionals. The programme also supports national priorities around Emiratisation, youth development and future skills by creating meaningful pathways within its diverse portfolio, all in service of building a stronger, more resilient workforce, For the Good of Tomorrow.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management;

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of over 20 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 19 retail centres in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors;

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 53 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 31 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN;

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du, Azadea and Nord Anglia, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar, Tabreed and others;

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan; and

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.2 million residents living in 53 master communities.

