Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, today confirmed its Ramadan initiative Gift It Forward, organised in partnership with the Community Development Authority (CDA), has packed and distributed approximately 7,200 gifts out of its 8,000 target. Set to repurpose more than 70,000 new items before Eid into unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to blue-collar workers and low-income families across Dubai, Dubai Holding, its companies as well as its partners Azadea and Apparel Group have completed six packing and distribution events involving more than 150 volunteers.

In line with the Dubai Holding Sustainability Strategy, Gift It Forward not only helps to reduce waste, but also reinforces the importance of mindful consumption with the value of giving.

The video comprises footage from one of the initiative’s packing events as well as short interviews with the official spokespersons of Gift It Forward.

