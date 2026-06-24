A landmark milestone accelerating regenerative innovation to create greener, cleaner and more sustainable communities for generations to come.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Community Management signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ReFarm Global, a regenerative technology and infrastructure group specialising in circular resource recovery solutions, to launch the “Sea to Soil” circular economy initiative, a world-first programme transforming marine and organic waste into regenerative landscaping solutions for community management .

The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the community management industry, introducing an innovative waste-to-resource model that converts naturally occurring environmental and organic waste into regenerative landscaping solutions. It establishes a scalable framework for recycling algae and other organic waste streams across Dubai Holding Community Management’s portfolio of communities using ReFarm’s circular resource recovery technology.

Francis Giani, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, said:

“At Dubai Holding Community Management, we believe environmental sustainability is most powerful when it is embedded in the way communities are planned, managed and continuously enhanced. Together with ReFarm, we are turning a natural environmental occurrence into a practical, regenerative solution that creates value within the communities we manage.”

He added: “The ‘Sea to Soil’ initiative reinforces our commitment to building more sustainable and resilient neighbourhoods through innovation and strategic partnerships, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambition and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17, which underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainable development.”

Backed by ReFarm’s broader expertise in circular resource recovery and regenerative agriculture, the initiative demonstrates how proven circular technologies can be practically applied to enhance the environment and deliver measurable benefits through a scalable, community-focused solution.

Oliver Christof, Chief Executive Officer of ReFarm, said:

“Sea to Soil demonstrates how regenerative infrastructure can transform environmental challenges into measurable environmental and community value. Together with Dubai Holding Community Management, we are establishing a scalable circular model that converts naturally occurring marine and organic waste into a valuable resource for healthier landscapes, reduced waste streams and more resilient communities. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing practical regenerative solutions that support the UAE’s long-term sustainability and environmental ambitions.”

Through the successful ongoing collaboration with ReFarm, which has been operating since 2024, more than 20 tonnes of algae waste are expected to be diverted by the end of 2026 and converted into nutrient-rich regenerative soil solutions. These bio-engineered soil products will be reused across Palm Jumeirah’s landscaping areas to enhance soil quality, support plant health and reduce reliance on conventional waste disposal methods.

The first phase of the initiative focuses on Palm Jumeirah during peak algae season between mid-May and September, establishing a practical circular model that transforms naturally occurring marine waste into a valuable resource for use within the community.

This initiative also aligns closely with Dubai Holding Community Management’s wider sustainability strategy and its key pillars focused on Planet, People & Culture, Responsible Supply Chain and Governance. By advancing circular economy practices, reducing waste and promoting regenerative environmental solutions, the partnership supports Dubai Holding Community Management’s commitment to building smarter, more resilient and future-ready communities across Dubai.

About Dubai Holding Community Management

Dubai Holding Community Management is driving the evolution of community living in Dubai, creating sustainable, connected, and people-centric neighbourhoods that anticipate the needs of today and tomorrow. With a portfolio of 54 master communities, 57 jointly-owned properties and serving more than 1.6 million residents, the organisation delivers resident-first service through strategic planning, technological innovation, and operational excellence. By fostering engagement, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging, Dubai Holding Community Management is setting the standard for future communities with a commitment to national growth, innovation, and long-term societal impact.



About ReFarm Global (ReFarmTM)

ReFarm Global Investments LLC, headquartered in Dubai, is a privately held technology and infrastructure group pioneering regenerative solutions for food production, landscaping, afforestation, circular resource recovery, water sovereignty, and carbon intelligence. By combining Artificial Intelligence with Nature’s Intelligence, ReFarm delivers integrated closed-loop ecosystems that reduce costs, conserve water, eliminate waste, and improve productivity across agriculture and horticulture. Built on more than 30 years of international experience in engineering, manufacturing, construction, and project delivery, ReFarm transforms environmental challenges into scalable and commercially viable regenerative infrastructure solutions, supporting the objectives of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.