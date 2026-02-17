Partnership to deliver a new Nord Anglia Education school at Dubai Production City, with additional schools envisioned across other flagship Dubai Holding communities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding and Nord Anglia Education, the leading international schools organisation, today announced plans to develop and operate state-of-the-art premium K-12 schools across Dubai. Under the partnership, Dubai Holding Asset Management will develop bespoke school facilities for Nord Anglia Education to operate, further enhancing the education offering within Dubai Holding master-planned communities and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for knowledge, innovation and talent.

The first Nord Anglia Education school, offering a British curriculum, is scheduled to open in Dubai Production City in the coming few years, subject to final approval by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The school will serve families in neighbouring communities including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Living and Tilal Al Ghaf. Additional Nord Anglia Education K-12 schools are planned across other flagship Dubai Holding communities in the future.

By combining Dubai Holding’s extensive land bank and experience in real estate development, together with Nord Anglia Education’s world-leading international education offer, the partnership will deliver long-term value and enhance access to high-quality education within Dubai Holding’s master-planned communities, supporting the needs of Dubai’s wider population of more than 4 million people. This step aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 (E33) to provide students access to world-class education aligned with global standards.

Omar Karim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Investments, said: “This alliance marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify our investment portfolio into high-value sectors. Investing in education is a natural next step as Dubai continues to advance its knowledge economy and attract global talent. By integrating Nord Anglia's educational excellence into our communities, we're creating sustainable value while strengthening Dubai's attractiveness and global position. This step aligns seamlessly with our vision of developing future-ready communities that create long-term value for families, our portfolio and the UAE.”

Malek Al Malek, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “This partnership reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to creating the next generation urban centre and the environment where people and businesses can thrive. High-quality education is a critical part of that ambition, and our role in developing new school campuses will help meet the growing needs of our communities. Through this partnership with Nord Anglia, students in Dubai will gain access to a future-designed learning experience that fosters innovation, creativity and global citizenship.”

Students will connect and collaborate with more than 100,000 peers worldwide through Nord Anglia’s Global Campus online learning platform, and take part in exclusive global experiences such as expeditions to Tanzania and Les Martinets in Switzerland, alongside high-quality regional sports and performing arts events.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, commented: “Our partnership with Dubai Holding Investments will enable us to create new opportunities for families in Dubai wanting the very best in international education for their children. Nord Anglia’s personalised approach to teaching and learning prepares students for the world of work and opens doors to global opportunities by helping young people develop the confidence, creativity and collaborative mindset needed to succeed in the future.”

Teaching and learning will also be enriched through Nord Anglia's collaborations with leading global institutions, including UNICEF, The Juilliard School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IMG Academy. These partnerships provide students and teachers with transformative learning experiences that integrate social impact, the performing arts, STEAM, sports and wellbeing into everyday learning. In addition, students will benefit from Nord Anglia’s global research initiatives across key areas such as metacognition and educational technology.

Nord Anglia’s award-winning schools in Dubai, Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) and Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD), have already established strong reputations for academic excellence. Both are recognised in the prestigious Spears Index for the world’s top private schools, with students consistently achieving outstanding IB, A-Level and GCSE results and progressing to the world’s top 100 universities.

For Further Information:

Dubai Holding

Brunswick Group

dubaiholding@brunswickgroup.com

Nord Anglia Education:

NordAnglia@fgsglobal.com

+44 7907 827481

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Dubai Holding Asset Management , which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic unitholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors. Dubai Holding Hospitality , which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment , the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN. Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy. Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.32 million residents living in more than 54 master communities.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.x.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.