Dubai Health's Rashid Hospital, the leading organ donation center in the UAE, has facilitated over 200 transplants, supported by the generosity of over 65 donor families.

AED 46 million fundraising campaign to support organ failure patients launched by Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health

Since 2016, Dubai Health surgeons have performed over 160 kidney transplants, with 54 of these conducted for children.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health has been recognized as a leader in advancing organ donation in the UAE through its continuous collaboration with the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues and its national program "Hayat." These efforts have contributed to conducting more than 200 organ transplants with the noble support of over 65 families who made the decision to donate organs to save the lives of others.

This achievement is the result of ongoing collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and the National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Through this shared commitment, organ donation referrals are seamlessly coordinated to uphold the highest standards of patient care, aligned with international best practices. This ensures compassionate support for donor families who choose to exercise their right to donate organs to save the lives of others.

As an integrated academic health system, Dubai Health’s healthcare facilities, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Al Jalila Foundation strengthen the objectives of the national program, Hayat, through driving initiatives that support life-saving efforts. These initiatives provide hope and ensure that patients suffering from organ failure have the chance to live healthier lives.

Organ Donation and Transplantation at Dubai Health:

Dubai Health's Rashid Hospital, recognized for its specialized trauma and emergency care services, has emerged as the leading organ donation center in the UAE, facilitating over 200 transplants, impacting lives in the UAE and beyond. This accomplishment stems from the selfless generosity of over 65 families choosing to give the ultimate gift of life. To further support these vital decisions in Rashid Hospital, Dubai Health opened a dedicated Hayat lounge. This compassionate space provides families with a private and comforting setting to discuss organ donation with healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Dubai Health offers specialized care for organ failure patients, particularly kidney transplantation surgeries and dialysis services at Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children's Hospital, Al Towar and Al Barsha Dialysis Centers. Since 2016, Dubai Health surgeons have performed over 160 kidney transplants, with 54 of these surgeries conducted for children.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer of Dubai Health, said, "We are pleased to witness the collaborative efforts of our multidisciplinary teams in organ donation. With the community's continued support and the dedication of healthcare professionals, we are proud to be at the forefront of organ donation, offering hope and a second chance to many patients in need."

Dr. Zeyad Al Rais, Chair of Critical Care at Dubai Health, highlighted the significance of Dubai Health's contribution to the nation's organ donation efforts, stating, "Through our unwavering commitment to organ donation and transplantation, we have developed an integrated approach that saves lives and give hope. By collaborating with national entities, we are able to streamline organ donation processes, ensuring that each act of generosity honors the legacy of those who give and transform the lives of patients.”

Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for the Regulation of Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, pointed out that the concerted efforts of the local and federal authorities in supporting the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues is a fundamental requirement for developing healthcare services and one of the main pillars for the development of the Hayat program to support organ transplantation in the UAE.

Dr. Gomez also commended the crucial role of all public and private hospitals in the country, including Dubai Health hospitals. Additionally, she lauded the contributions of other public and private hospitals working alongside local health authorities, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Mubadala, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Health Authority, and the private sector nationwide.

Offering Hope to Kidney Failure Patients

For those navigating the organ transplantation journey, Dubai Health remains dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and hope. Al Jalila Foundation launched the second edition of its kidney transplantation fundraising campaign, Your Donation Saves Lives. The 2024 campaign successfully raised over AED 46 million to support more than 65 kidney failure patients with life-saving surgeries, dialysis, and post-transplantation care. The first edition of the campaign, launched in 2021, managed to fund approximately 30% of all kidney transplants in Dubai. Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, has partnered with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and Emarat al Youm to raise awareness for this cause within the community. Contributions to the campaign are being accepted through Al Jalila Foundation's A'awen program, allowing donors to support directly patients in need.

Community Education in Organ Donation

Beyond patient care, community awareness and education are central to Dubai Health's efforts to support the nation's organ donation and transplantation program, Hayat. Throughout last year, Dubai Health actively participated in global observances of kidney transplantation and organ donation. These activities included educational sessions on organ donation and transplantation and the First Middle East Ata’a Al Hayat Course on Organ Donation organized by MOHAP and hosted at MBRU. This focus on learning extends to the broader community as well. First-year medical students at MBRU created a storybook to explain organ donation to young audiences. Dubai Health hosted reading sessions for this storybook, ‘Ahmed's Big Adventure,’ at its Nad Al Hamar Health Center, to teach visiting children the concept of organ donation and its impact.

‘Ahmed's Big Adventure’ storybook is available for purchase through Al Jalila Foundation's online charity shop, with proceeds directly supporting patients suffering from organ failure. Visit: shop.aljalilafoundation.ae.

With each milestone and continued community support, Dubai Health remains committed to offering hope to patients navigating the organ transplantation journey.