Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health welcomed Professor Yasmine Belkaid, the winner of the Great Arab Minds 2024 in Medicine, to deliver a lecture and engaging discussion at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). Renowned for her groundbreaking research in immunology, Professor Belkaid shared transformative insights with a diverse audience of healthcare professionals and students.

During her lecture, ‘Microbiota Control of Immunity,’ Professor Belkaid shared her groundbreaking research on how the immune system differentiates between beneficial and harmful microbes. She also shared insights from her scientific journey, offering students valuable perspectives on tackling immune and infectious diseases through innovative approaches. With over 220 published studies in infection and immunity, Professor Belkaid has made significant contributions to sustainable solutions in healthcare and nutrition. The session generated enthusiasm among students and healthcare professionals, offering a valuable opportunity to learn from one of the world’s leading immunologists.

The session was attended by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, alongside students and healthcare professionals.

Professor Belkaid also toured research facilities at MBRU, including the Biomedical Research Center, the Center for Applied and Translational Genomics (CATG), and the Biobank, where she expressed appreciation for the university's infrastructure and academic programs. She also met with MBRU students from various disciplines to discuss recent advancements in immunology and health sciences.

H.E. Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of MBRU’s Board of Trustees and Dubai Health Board Member, said: “Professor Yasmine Belkaid exemplifies the extraordinary potential of Arab women to drive transformative advancements in science and healthcare. Her achievements inspire future generations, demonstrating the Arab world’s ability to lead meaningful innovations for the benefit of humanity. MBRU is proud to be a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration with scientific talents, furthering our mission of fostering continuous learning and discovery within our integrated academic health system.”

Her Excellency added: “We were honored to host Professor Yasmine Belkaid, and I extend my congratulations on her well-deserved recognition. I also thank her for sharing her invaluable insights with our community.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: “We were privileged to welcome Professor Yasmine Belkaid, an inspiring example of Arab scientific excellence whose work has greatly benefited humanity. This visit reflects our commitment to fostering a learning environment that nurtures the next generation of healthcare professionals and serves as a role model for aspiring researchers throughout the Arab world.”

He added, “We are deeply grateful for her visit and impactful lecture, which enriched the knowledge of our students and academic community. I also want to thank the organizers of the Great Arab Minds Award for highlighting such exceptional talents.”

Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU, stated: “Hosting Professor Yasmine Belkaid provided an exceptional opportunity for our students and medical community to deepen their understanding of immunology and its role in combating immune and infectious diseases. Her visit underscores our commitment to advancing science and learning by preparing the next generation of specialized scientists and researchers.”

He added: “We are grateful to Professor Belkaid for sharing her invaluable insights and engaging with our academic community. Her contributions not only inspire our students and professionals but also elevate the pursuit of excellence in research and discovery.”

As the first Arab woman to lead the Institute Pasteur in France, Professor Belkaid’s research has transformed our understanding of the immune system, paving the way for breakthroughs in treating immune-related conditions. Her achievements reflect her dedication to advancing science and humanity, aligning seamlessly with MBRU’s vision of integrated learning, discovery, and innovation.