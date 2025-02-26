Dubai, UAE – Dubai General Properties (DGP) is proud to unveil Marriott Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai through their marketing and sales partners Driven Properties and Refine.

The freehold branded residential community is strategically located in Dubai and has a gross development value of AED 900 million. This lifestyle development is an exciting addition to the branded residences sector, combining elevated living with the hallmark service of Marriott.

The premium standard of service that guests have come to trust at Marriott Hotels and Resorts around the world will be pulled through in every experience at the Marriott Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

This off-plan development, now officially open for sale, is designed to meet the growing demand for high-end spacious living spaces in Dubai’s thriving real estate market. With demand for premium and luxury residences increasing in the city, driven by international investment, the Residences will cater to those seeking more than just a home - a modern product, heartfelt service and enriching experiences.

Offering a selection of 110 elegantly designed residences, available in two and three-bedroom as well as duplex formats, each apartment will boast a spacious living area, with sizes starting from 1,250 square feet. The project’s amenities are designed to enhance the quality of life for residents, including exclusive access to lounge areas, concierge services, a la carte dining options, meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, a swimming pool, and retail shops, entirely operated by Marriott.

The right wing of the building is dedicated to these residences, which offer modern interiors, breathtaking city views complemented by the enduring legacy of Marriott hospitality. Residents will also access exclusive experiences through ONVIA, Marriott International’s Owner Recognition platform, whether they are staying at a Marriott Bonvoy hotel, taking in the views aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, or enjoying their day-to-day life while in Residence.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, stated: “Residence owners will experience Marriott’s wonderful hospitality, whilst living amidst modernly designed spaces with captivating interiors. These residences will offer uncompromising attention to detail and an elevated sense of community, which speaks to the legacy of the Marriott Hotels brand.”

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most prominent and accessible locations, residents benefit from being at the heart of the city’s vibrant urban fabric. The Residences offer excellent connectivity to major business hubs, shopping malls, dining destinations, and transport links, making it an ideal choice for professionals and families alike. With its proximity to Dubai’s key attractions and infrastructure, this development appeals to both local and international buyers looking for an enriching living experience.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner at Refine, commented: “At Refine, we are committed to delivering a seamless and rewarding real estate experience to future residents. The Marriott Residences Sheikh Zayed Road represents a unique offering for international and local buyers who value luxury, convenience, and community. With the globally trusted Marriott brand, we are providing residents with exceptional service and a lifestyle that transcends traditional residential experiences. This project stands as a testament to our dedication to bringing world-class living spaces to the heart of Dubai.”

Refine’s role in the project has been instrumental in curating an elevated living experience that meets the highest standards of design and service. Its collaboration with Marriott International, Dubai General Properties (DGP) and Driven ensures that the project backed by reputable partners and a legacy of excellence, delivers on both quality and promise.

This launch reflects a growing trend towards branded residences, where high-end living spaces are combined with the service and amenities of world-class hospitality brands. This project offers buyers the chance to be part of an exclusive community that benefits from Marriott’s exceptional service while enjoying the privacy and comfort of their own homes.

As global buyers continue to seek out premier living experiences in prime urban locations, the Marriott Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai offers an attractive opportunity, providing the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and community.

Construction of the Residences started in August 2021 and current progress sits at 78% completed. Everything is on track for timely completion in Q4 2025.

For more information, visit MResidencesSheikhZayedRoad.com.

Driven Properties

Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market.

Refine

Empowering development, Refine is the leading fully integrated development management company in the UAE. Offering a wide range of services to developers across the UAE, GCC and internationally, Refine pioneers the DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution, empowering fellow developers and investors with a simpler process for better results.

Marriott Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Dubai General Properties uses the Marriott marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

