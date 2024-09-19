Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched a special edition of its ‘Global 50’ report, exploring innovative solutions that empower youth and future generations.

Released ahead of the 2024 United Nations' 'Summit of the Future', the ‘Global 50: Future Opportunities’ report complements the forthcoming UN 'Pact for the Future', ‘Declaration on Future Generations’ and ‘Global Digital Compact’, which focus on addressing challenges and opportunities of today and for years to come.

This edition features insights from both international and UAE experts, spotlighting opportunities that drive innovation, address global challenges, and support sustainability. The strategies outlined aim to enhance public health, advance technology, stimulate economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability. By capitalizing on these opportunities, societies can adapt to evolving circumstances, strengthen resilience, and ensure a thriving future for upcoming generations.

The 'Global 50' report, published annually by DFF, highlights 50 opportunities for growth and well-being across diverse sectors. This special edition focuses on areas relevant to the summit's theme of empowering future generations.

Contributors to this edition include Dr. Ameena Al-Sumaiti, Associate Professor at Khalifa University, who explores how AI-powered smart homes could revolutionize urban living by adapting to human needs. In addition, Lambert Hogenhout, Chief Data and AI Officer at the United Nations Secretariat, reflects on the concept of ‘Public AI’, posing the question, "What if part of AI was a public good?"

To view or download this special edition of The Global 50, please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/the-global-50-special-report

