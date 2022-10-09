Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC) is launching “You are her support system” a digital campaign to raise awareness about the best ways to support women in their various roles.

The launch of this new initiative coincides with the celebration of the World Mental Health day, which is observed every year on October 10.

The campaign highlights the role of parents and the importance of dialogue and communication in building shared understanding of their needs. It also provides awareness tips on how to strengthen family bonds.

With aims to change stereotypes and misconceptions about the role of parents and encourage them to be more supportive in their families, the campaign offers tips to fathers and mothers on creating a nurturing environment for their children and raising them in a healthy stable home.

H.E. Sheikha Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of DFWC said that the campaign is part of a series of initiatives and educational activities organised by the Foundation to promote community awareness on the importance of building strong family relationships, understanding the needs of family members and encouraging conversation to raise healthy children.

“The campaign is launched in conjunction with the celebration of the World Mental Health Day and aims to provide awareness tips for men and women on how working mothers and fathers can support each other and share responsibilities. Women empowerment, gender equality, family and social cohesion are also among the main topics of the campaign”. She added.

The campaign will educate husbands on how to support their wives and help them with the house work, while teaching women some effective communication techniques to express their needs and request help and support from their husbands. Other topics include the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship between parents, the benefits of planned pregnancy in helping new mothers feel more secure and emotionally safe during pregnancy and after childbirth as well as tips to engage fathers in the postnatal care.

The campaign encourages husbands to appreciate their wives’ contribution to the family income, support their career and help them pursue their passion in life.

The drive highlights the negative effects of constant criticism which gives rise to feeling of frustration. It encourages wives not to find the mistakes of their husbands or compare them with other husbands or fathers. It also underscores the advantages of healthy relationship between parents to raise secure and happy children and have a successful marriage.

The campaign’s objectives include educating parents on the benefits of creating a nurturing environment for children based on respect, understanding, dialogue and self-esteem, while improving their social and communication skills. It encourages parents to set an example for their children to teach them cooperation and ways to strengthen family bonds.

