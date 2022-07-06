The initiative will provide Emirati creative talent with a unique opportunity to write a feature film for one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Film and TV Commission (DFTC) is inviting Emirati scriptwriters from across the UAE and beyond to write for the glamorous world of Bollywood. Partnering with some of the biggest Indian film studios, DFTC is launching the “Ticket to Bollywood” initiative to expand the reach of Emirati talent.

Prospective creatives ages 18 years or older can register their interest, experience and portfolio via the DFTC website starting today. Shortlisted applicants will go on to submit a story exploring topics of their choosing within the drama, action, thriller or romance genres. A panel of experts in the film industry will vet the works before selecting a number of outstanding writers to develop a feature-length script for the participating Bollywood Studios.

The program builds upon the UAE and India’s long-standing relationship, which is marked by decades of cultural and social exchange. Dubai’s plethora of iconic filming locations have proven a favourite among India’s leading directors and actors. Bollywood blockbusters the likes of ‘Happy New Year’ starring A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, as well as Khan’s ‘Raees’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ starring Akshay Kumar, and ‘Partner’ starring Salman Khan were filmed over the years in Dubai, many of which have also been enjoyed by local Arabic-speaking audiences.

Saeed Aljanahi, Director of Operations at DFTC, said: “Bollywood has a special place in the hearts of natives and expats across the region. For decades, Indian culture, from food and fashion to film and song, have interacted with and influenced our own. We are delighted to enrich our relationship with greater cultural and creative engagement. This initiative aims to provide Emirati writers a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and appreciation for the industry with their personal touch, while gaining invaluable experience working alongside established writers and directors from one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries.”

DFTC was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, in 2012 to support greater production in Dubai and promote the emirate as a filming and production hub regionally and internationally. This includes access to a state-of-the-art digital solution which enables production companies, freelancers and more to seamlessly search and apply for location permits across the emirate.

The call is open exclusively to Emirati creative talent ages 18 years or older. Applications will close on 4th September 2022. Apply via the DFTC website: https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/s/ticket-to-bollywood.

-Ends-