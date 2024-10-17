Moro Hub also presented DECCA with a Green Certificate for choosing Moro Cloud for its IT workloads

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA), at GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. The MoU promotes sustainable practices across sectors, preserve biodiversity, and expands natural reserves and green spaces in the emirate.

The MoU was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and HE Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority at GITEX 2024.

In addition to the MoU, Moro Hub also presented The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority with a Green Certificate for choosing Moro Cloud for its IT workloads. This partnership underscores Moro Hub's commitment to supporting public sector enterprises in their digital transformation journeys while promoting sustainability through innovative cloud solutions.

“We work in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to promote the adoption of sustainable computing technologies in the UAE. Digital DEWA's endeavours align with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. This will lead the way in incorporating sustainable practices, with innovative line of sustainable digital solutions which contribute to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change. This partnership with DECCA is based on advancing their operations, with the use of latest fourth industrial revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and IoT that will help them achieve environmental sustainability,” said HE Al Tayer.

“Partnering with Moro Hub is a strategic move for us as we commemorate our digital transformation journey. As we direct the complexities of modernizing our IT infrastructure, we recognize the invaluable expertise that Moro Hub brings to the table. Their deep understanding of cloud solutions, combined with a steadfast commitment to sustainability, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. This collaboration presents us with a unique opportunity to harness world-class technology while also adhering to our values of environmental responsibility. We are honoured to also receive the Green Certificate from them that assures us that we are on track to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient business model. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that empowers us to leverage technology to meet our strategic goals and deliver greater value to our stakeholders,” added HE Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

As part of this collaboration, Moro Hub will provide DECCA with cloud hosting services for one of its key applications, with plans to migrate additional applications in the future. This initial engagement sets the stage for a comprehensive IT infrastructure plan tailored to DECCA's operational needs. Moro Hub's expert team will work closely with DECCA to conduct a thorough assessment and develop strategies that enhance efficiency, security, and scalability.

"Today marks an important moment in our collaboration with DECCA. We are excited to begin this journey with them as we work together to enhance their IT infrastructure. This partnership is more than just the implementation of cloud solutions; it represents a shared vision of bringing innovation to light while also prioritizing sustainability. As we support DECCA's transition to our cloud services, we are committed to ensuring that their operational capabilities are optimized for efficiency and also aligned with environmentally responsible practices. Our goal is to empower them to use technology in a way that facilitates growth, and this Green Certificate is a demonstration of our commitment to help them enhance productivity, and contributes positively to the planet,” said Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The partnership between Moro Hub and DECCA signifies a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability in the digital age. By harnessing the power of cloud technology, DECCA is well positioned to achieve greater operational efficiency while contributing to a more sustainable future.