At the third edition of the Travel Retail Superstars Awards, Dubai Duty Free won two awards in a ceremony that took place online on 15th January 2024.

Organised by The Moodie Davitt Report, the Travel Retail Superstars Awards were established to recognise the frontline and back office heroes and heroines of our industry who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty to serve travelling consumers.

Dubai Duty Free received two awards in the Middle East & Africa category including “Innovation – Best Team - Back Office” for Dubai Duty Free Customer Service Central (DDF In-house Call Centre) and “Star Individual – Shop Floor” for Sales Assistant, Rowena Solina.

Commenting on these awards, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to continue being recognised at the Travel Retail Superstars Awards for our innovation and world-class customer service. Thank you to the panel of judges for selecting us, and congratulations to our team of staff.”

Dubai Duty Free Customer Service Central (DDF In-house Call Centre) which was set up in June, was recognised for boldly taking a customer service call centre to the next level, also innovatively utilising all-encompassing technology to better serve and support its customers. Meanwhile, Dubai Duty Free Sales Assistant, Rowena Solina was awarded for exemplifying the spirit of a star individual for her consistency in exceptional performance and frequent commendations across the years of her tenure at Dubai Duty Free.

The Travel Retail Superstars Awards were first launched as part of the second Virtual Travel Retail Expo in 2021 and to date, Dubai Duty Free has won 9 awards.

