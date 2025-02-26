Dubai Duty Free has earned a place as one of the Best Places to Work in the UAE for 2024 within the ‘Very Big Organisation’ category, as announced earlier this year in the official Khaleej Times Best Places to Work in the UAE.

Organised by Khaleej Times, in partnership with the leading employee-experience platform WorkL, the award is based on a comprehensive employee survey developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace.

Dubai Duty Free who achieved a high overall engagement score of 89% was awarded for its exemplary workplace culture. In addition to being awarded in the ‘Very Big Organisation’ category, the airport retailer was also Highly Commended in the ‘Best Places to Work for 55+ Year Olds’ category.

Commenting on the award, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free said, “This recognition reaffirms our efforts in establishing a positive work environment, with a supportive and encouraging workplace and an outstanding working culture that helps our growing team to thrive and succeed in our business.”.

Dubai Duty Free has managed to make employees feel part of the ‘DDF Family’, the result of a strongly people-focused management culture championing diversity and exclusivity. It has provided the maximum possible career growth and development opportunities for Dubai Duty Free employees and is one of the reasons why the company has an enviable low staff turnover ratio and high levels of employee loyalty and commitment.

The list of winners recognises organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement, experience and wellbeing in the UAE. To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across WorkL's six-step framework: 1. Reward and Recognition, 2. Instilling Pride, 3. Information Sharing, 4. Empowerment, 5. Wellbeing and 6. Job Satisfaction.