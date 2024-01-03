The New Year brought good luck to Ethiopian and Indian nationals when their names were announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Ms. Hannan Mohamed Abdurehman, an Ethiopian national based in Ethiopia became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 445 with ticket number 3386, which she purchased online on 18th December 2023.

Ms. Abdurehman, who is currently uncontactable, will no doubt be delighted to learn of her newfound wealth iand the fact that she is the third Ethiopian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Joining Ms. Abdurehman as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Gowda Ashok Gopal, a 59-year-old Indian national based in Mumbai, who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 446 with ticket number 3082, which he purchased online during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary on 20th December.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Mr. Gopal is a father of one and works as a research and development head for an electronic solution company in Mumbai.

“Dubai Duty Free has been doing a fantastic job of making many millionaires, and I’m delighted that I’m one of them,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans for his win, he said, “I have lots of things to do with my life, including doing charity work.”

Mr. Gopal is the 222nd Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Lahiz Mohammed, a 4-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1863, which was purchased by his father on 16th December 2023.

Mr. Safeer Palliparamdil is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years and alternates the name on the ticket to his name and to that of his three children.

“I’m very thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this win! I can’t wait to bring my son to Dubai Duty Free to see his winning car,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Mustafa Wali Mohammad, a 34-year-old Afghan national based in Al Ain won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (White Sand Pearl) motorbike, with ticket number 0183 in the Finest Surprise Series 561, which he purchased online on 18th December 2023.

A resident of Al Ain since 2011 and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 2 years, Mr. Mohammad is a father of eight and works as an accounts manager for a transportation company in Al Ain.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. I’m so happy with this win!” he said.

Mr. Mohammad is the first Afghan national to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion which was launched in 2002.

