Dubai, UAE: AMIS Development has recently received another tranche of funding from a leading Singaporean investment fund, further solidifying the ongoing partnership between the Dubai-based developer and the fund.

Such investments and the continued flow of global capital into Dubai are vital in maintaining robust market liquidity. Despite shifting geopolitical and economic conditions, the continued investment from Singapore demonstrates the strong international confidence in Dubai’s stability, long-term growth, and its position as a global hub for real estate investment.

The newly deployed capital will support the continued expansion of AMIS Development’s robust portfolio, including the highly anticipated residential project in Meydan, designed by Jacob & Co. . The funding strengthens the developer’s pipeline of luxury residential projects while responding to sustained demand from both regional and international buyers.

Commenting on the milestone, Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, said: “Receiving this latest funding is an important step forward in our partnership. At a time when global markets are navigating uncertainty, the continued flow of capital into Dubai highlights the city’s resilience and its established reputation as one of the world’s most trusted investment destinations. This investment will allow us to further expand our portfolio and continue delivering exceptional residential developments, all while committing to our delivery timelines.”

With this latest tranche now deployed, AMIS Development will continue executing their strategic investment roadmap, with further capital releases aligned with the growth of AMIS’s project pipeline.

This tranche reflects the Singaporean fund’s commitment to supporting AMIS in completing all ongoing projects on schedule, underscoring their confidence in AMIS's ability to execute and meet high development standards.

In January 2026, AMIS GPD Development, in collaboration with renowned luxury brand Jacob & Co., held their signing ceremony for their highly anticipated residential in Meydan, Dubai.

Founded in 2024, AMIS Development is a boutique real estate developer based in Dubai, redefining luxury living through a considered balance of innovation and tradition. In a short span, AMIS has established a strong footprint across the city with residential projects that set new benchmarks in design, quality, and lifestyle.

The AMIS portfolio includes Woodland Residences, an exclusive villa community in District 11, Meydan featuring Automobili Lamborghini-branded finishes; Woodland Terraces, a collection of premium apartments in District 11, Meydan; Woodland Crest, a wellness-focused residential development at Meydan; and Derby Heights, a refined vision of elevated living curated through a spatial edit by Casamia, located in District 11, Meydan.

Expanding beyond Meydan, AMIS is also developing The Tides, a signature residential project at Dubai Islands, alongside an exclusive Jacob & Co branded villa community that marks a new chapter in design-led luxury living.

About AMIS Development

AMIS Development is a real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations. www.amisdevelopment.com

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