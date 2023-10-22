Dubai : Dubai Customs is deeply committed to bolstering its regional and global prominence in advancing customs operations. They achieve this by nurturing partnerships with customs administrations worldwide. This is accomplished through hosting visiting delegations and acquainting them with the innovative strides made, which significantly enhance customs operations on local, regional, and international scales.

Throughout the current year, Dubai Customs has welcomed numerous high-level delegations from neighboring and international customs administrations, each of which has played a vital role in showcasing Dubai Customs' accomplishments and its pivotal role in establishing Dubai as a leading regional and global hub for global trade.

These visiting delegations have included representatives from the General Directorate of Customs of the Royal Oman Police. Their visit was hosted by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. The Omani delegation, led by Colonel Khalifa Bin Talib Al-Musqari, Director of Dhofar Customs, was given an overview of the remarkable achievements made by Dubai Customs in advancing customs operations. During their visit, the Omani delegation also toured various customs centers, such as the Deira Customs Center, Creek Customs Center, Jebel Ali Customs Center, and Tecom. They were introduced to the cutting-edge X-Ray inspection system, which dramatically reduces inspection time from approximately 6 hours to just 5 minutes.

In addition to these visits, the delegation explored Dubai International Airport, gaining insight into the Passenger Operations Department efforts. Subsequently, they visited the Customs center at the Cargo Village under the Air Cargo Operations Department to understand shipping procedures and customs services for air cargo transportation. The delegation also visited the new headquarters of the Technical Support Department in Warsan, where they learned about the department's contributions in developing equipment and supplies.

In line with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, the Director General of Dubai Customs, as part of the initiative to engage with diplomatic entities and business councils, received an economic and diplomatic delegation from Turkey, led by Anwar Shilan, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey. During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing Dubai's foreign trade growth with Turkey. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two nations supports bilateral trade and fosters increased investments in both countries, with 620 Turkish companies currently operating in the UAE.

Furthermore, the Director General of Dubai Customs hosted a high-level delegation from the Main Customs Office in Hamburg, headed by Michael Schroeder, Director of the Main Customs Office in Hamburg. Both sides deliberated on avenues to strengthen mutual cooperation and the exchange of expertise. This collaboration is expected to have a positive impact on customs systems and programs for both entities and enhance trade between Dubai and Germany.

During the visit, the department presented its successful endeavors in the field of goods and commodities customs clearance and risk assessment. They highlighted the effectiveness of the Risk Engine system, a Dubai Customs development, which enables automatic clearance for nearly 97% of all transactions within less than two minutes, without the need for human intervention. Furthermore, the department elucidated the Cross-Border E-commerce Platform initiative and outlined the advantages of becoming part of this platform. They also delivered an informative session about the Authorized Economic Operator program for member clients, including the standards for evaluating and approving the members.

