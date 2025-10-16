Dubai – As part of its participation in GITEX Global, Dubai Customs has unveiled its latest digital project, “Voice of Customer”, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to capture and analyze customer feedback in real time. The platform aims to support strategic decision-making, enhance the quality of government services, and strengthen Dubai’s business environment by achieving the highest levels of customer happiness.

This innovative project aligns with Dubai Customs’ vision to enrich customer experience and foster integration between customer satisfaction, trade facilitation, and foreign investment attraction. By adopting smart solutions powered by AI, the initiative contributes to boosting Dubai’s global competitiveness and advancing its position as a leading trade hub.

Predictive analytics and real-time insights

The platform leverages advanced predictive analysis systems that enable institutions to monitor customer sentiment in real time. It transforms feedback received through multiple channels — including call centers, emails, social media, and the Dubai Customs website — into actionable insights and tasks, enhancing responsiveness and automating service workflows.

Enhancing engagement and trade facilitation

Matar Al Muhairi, Director of Client Happiness Department at Dubai Customs, said:

"The new platform is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance service levels by developing smarter communication channels with our customers. It provides a unified, user-friendly digital interface that enables clients across the trade, shipping, and logistics sectors to share their feedback, suggestions, and challenges encountered during customs procedures. This contributes directly to streamlining processes, accelerating trade flows, and supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda."

He added that the platform was designed in line with global best practices in customer experience management. “By using artificial intelligence to automatically analyze and categorize inputs, our teams can identify emerging needs and prioritize areas for improvement. It also facilitates faster decision-making through accurate, periodic reports presented to Dubai Customs’ leadership team,” he explained.

Smarter governance and operational efficiency

Maryam Al Shamsi, Senior Consultant for Customer Service Development at Dubai Customs, emphasized that “Voice of Customer” enhances operational efficiency through workflow automation and reduced manual workload. This, she noted, leads to lower operational costs and faster processing — essential in a customs environment that requires precision and agility.

"The platform represents a practical embodiment of the Government of Dubai’s vision to advance institutional data maturity, uphold the highest standards of governance and transparency, and drive the digital transformation of public sector services," she added. "It enables proactive, data-driven decisions built on a deeper understanding of customer experience."