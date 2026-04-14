Strategic collaboration introduces structured technical oversight to strengthen service quality in the automotive aftersales sector in Dubai

AutoPro appointed as technical and operational partner to support assessments, standards implementation, and consumer awareness

Initiative supports efforts to build consumer trust, reduce disputes, and promote fair pricing practices across the automotive service market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AutoPro, part of the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, to enhance service quality, transparency, and operational consistency within Dubai’s vehicle maintenance sector.

Under the agreement, AutoPro will act as a technical and operational partner, supporting the implementation of quality standards across the sector. The collaboration includes conducting structured technical assessments, introducing best practice frameworks, and supporting awareness initiatives aimed at enabling consumers to make more informed decisions when selecting vehicle service providers.

This collaboration also reflects DCCPFT’s continued focus on emphasising a balanced marketplace where both consumers and businesses operate within a clear and transparent framework. This is in alignment with the wider objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

The partnership introduces a structured framework for technical oversight within the automotive aftersales market, contributing to greater consistency in service delivery and reinforcing accountability across providers. By embedding recognised technical standards and promoting adherence to fair pricing practices, the initiative is expected to strengthen overall market discipline while reducing potential areas of dispute between consumers and service providers.

Mohammed Abdulla Shael AlSaadi, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), said: “This collaboration represents a practical step towards further strengthening consumer protection within the automotive sector. By working with a trusted partner, we are enhancing the consistency of vehicle maintenance services while reinforcing transparency across the market. Our focus remains on strengthening service standards and enabling consumers to make informed choices, while supporting businesses in operating within clear and fair market frameworks.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah, GCEO of ENOC Group, said: “AutoPro's recognition as an authorised service partner, achieved through our collaboration with the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, is anchored in our long-term vision of delivering comprehensive, high-quality, and customer-centric automotive solutions to elevate the UAE’s evolving automotive landscape. The collaboration actively contributes to the nation's strategic goals of safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring fair business practices to create a more competitive and thriving economy.”

The collaboration will also support the development of a more informed consumer base, with targeted awareness efforts designed to improve understanding of service standards and rights. This is expected to drive demand towards compliant, high-quality providers, further reinforcing positive market behaviour.

By combining regulatory oversight with industry expertise, the initiative supports the consistent application of quality and compliance standards across vehicle maintenance services. It also supports Dubai’s positioning as a leading global model for well-regulated, consumer-centric service markets that prioritise both trust and performance.

This collaboration reflects DCCPFT’s broader mandate to promote fair trade practices, strengthen competitiveness, and safeguard consumer rights. Through sector-focused initiatives aligned with DET’s strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Corporation continues to enhance market transparency and encourage responsible business practices.

As one of the UAE’s largest automotive service networks, AutoPro operates 42 locations across the UAE, employs more than 1,500 frontline staff, and serves approximately two million customers annually through ENOC and EPPCO service stations.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT)

Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT) is a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). DCCPFT seeks to create a conducive environment for fair trade and competition, drive economic stability by ensuring consumer and business protection and enhance the competitiveness of the business sector by curbing practices that negatively impact the market. It also ensures that new regulations are implemented in a business-friendly manner; promotes justice, transparency and fair competition; and supports the optimal functioning of the market for enterprises.

DCCPFT is also tasked with developing plans and policies related to fair trade and competitiveness and protection of consumer rights. The Corporation develops programmes and initiatives aligned with DET’s strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to protect intellectual property rights, review and resolve complaints filed by commercial establishments and consumers and organise awareness campaigns to promote consumer rights, fair trade and competition.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com