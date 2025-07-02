Amna Lootah : We remain committed to empowering companies and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed

Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the region’s first free zone dedicated to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has announced a strategic partnership with Ziina, the UAE’s leading financial services provider. The collaboration will offer simplified and frictionless financial solutions, further facilitating the establishment and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Dubai.

This partnership underscores Dubai CommerCity's ongoing commitment to fostering digital innovation while providing an ecosystem that allows companies and startups to easily establish their businesses and access secure and simplified financial solutions. It also promises to streamline financial operations for both parties, delivering exclusive benefits through a shared system.

The partnership builds upon DIEZ’s strategic investment in Ziina through its venture capital arm, Oraseya Capital, reinforcing DIEZ’s focus on nurturing high-growth startups and integrating them into Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem and its free zones, including Dubai CommerCity.

The agreement was signed by Amna Lootah, Board Member of Dubai CommerCity, and Faisal Toukan, Co-founder and CEO of Ziina, with senior officials from both organizations in attendance.

Innovative Solutions

Commenting on the partnership, Amna Lootah, Board Member of Dubai CommerCity, said: "The agreement signed with Ziina is a key milestone in Dubai CommerCity’s efforts to broaden the range of services available to businesses within the free zone. By providing access to fast, secure and easy payments, we are empowering companies and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. This initiative highlights our commitment to driving innovation and strengthening Dubai’s digital ecosystem in line with the D33 economic agenda, positioning the emirate as a global hub for entrepreneurship.”

“This partnership also supports our ongoing strategy of collaborating with innovative companies that contribute to the growth of Dubai’s digital entrepreneurship ecosystem. As we continue to identify and implement impactful digital solutions, our focus is on improving investor experience and simplifying the process of setting up businesses in a flexible, secure, and dynamic environment," Lootah added.

Strategic Milestone

Faisal Toukan, Co-founder and CEO of Ziina commented: “At Ziina, we are building the modern financial infrastructure for the Middle East. This partnership with Dubai CommerCity brings us closer to our mission of transforming how businesses in the Middle East get paid, by making powerful financial tools accessible to everyone.”

What makes this partnership truly exciting is how it simplifies business setup for SMEs, bringing together payments, registration, and financial operations into one frictionless flow. Together, we are reducing the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs, supporting them from day one, and delivering a streamlined experience that scales as they grow. At the heart of it, we share a vision with Dubai CommerCity to democratize access to financial services and empower the next generation of business owners across the region,” Toukan added.

Julien Plouzeau, Senior Partner at Oraseya Capital said: "At Oraseya Capital, our mission is to empower tech entrepreneurs in the U.A.E. by backing bold ideas and unlocking opportunities for scalable impact. Our investment in Ziina reflects our commitment to building strategic partnerships with promising companies and integrating them into thriving business ecosystems like Dubai CommerCity, enabling them to scale and succeed in a supportive, dynamic environment. This collaboration is a tangible example of how capital, innovation, and ecosystem enablers can come together to create meaningful impact for the next generation of SMEs in Dubai."

Areas of Collaboration

As part of the agreement, Dubai CommerCity will actively promote Ziina’s services to its current and prospective clients, offering them access to a range of seamless and instant payment solutions, along with exemptions on transaction fees. In return, Ziina, licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, will introduce Dubai CommerCity’s services through its smart application, allowing users to share data for free zone registration and access Dubai CommerCity’s wide range of products and services.

The partnership will also see the launch of a co-branded bank card and multi-currency virtual IBAN accounts, which will greatly benefit SMEs by providing them with tools to manage their financial operations more efficiently. Additionally, Ziina will offer a suite of solutions, including instant transfers, payment links, QR code payments, Tap to Pay, and NFC-enabled cards.