Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), as one of the regulatory entities, concluded its participation in the Dubai Airshow 2025, held at Dubai World Central from 17 to 21 November, with a strong international presence that reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation and innovation. This year’s edition, held under the theme “The Future Begins Here,” marked a new milestone in the accelerating growth journey of the aviation and space sectors.

DCAA’s participation resulted in a number of notable initiatives and strategic achievements, most prominently the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding with Dubai Police and Dubai Customs. These agreements aim to enhance institutional integration and unify efforts to ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and operational efficiency within Dubai’s airspace. The cooperation areas include developing mechanisms for operational coordination, exchanging information and expertise, and implementing joint initiatives that support sector sustainability in line with Dubai’s vision of building a smart and integrated aviation ecosystem.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated: “The remarkable success of the Dubai Airshow 2025 reflects the Authority’s firm commitment to supporting innovation and enhancing the sustainability of the aviation sector. This year’s edition provided a global platform for knowledge exchange and partnership-building, demonstrating the sector’s resilience and its ability to evolve. The Memoranda of Understanding signed by the Authority represent an important step toward a more efficient and innovative future, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global center for civil aviation. This aligns with our continued efforts to elevate operational efficiency and enhance security and safety standards across the UAE’s airspace.”

The DCAA extended its sincere appreciation to all partners and participating entities for their valuable contributions to the success of the event, which once again reaffirmed Dubai’s global leadership in aviation and its role in shaping the future of air transport.